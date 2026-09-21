Converse Pulls Instagram Ad Over Outrage Sparked by Racist Imagery Resembling KKK and Lynching

Converse pulled a social media advertisement featuring K-pop singer Karina holding Chuck 70 X sneakers after online critics argued lighting on her skirt resembled a Ku Klux Klan hood and the pose evoked a lynching. Converse, owned by Nike, apologized for the deeply upsetting image and removed it globally.

Anatomy of a Digital PR Disaster

The promotional image featured K-pop artist Karina posing in a skirt alongside the iconic footwear brand. Within hours of publication, users across social platforms identified unintended visual motifs. A stark white triangular shadow cast across her garment drew immediate comparisons to Kklan regalia. Simultaneously, the vertical orientation of the sneakers triggered widespread outrage, with online critics asserting the framing mirrored the dangling feet of a lynching victim.

The backlash was swift and unsparing. Consumers flooded official channels with demands for staff termination and coordinated boycotts. Questions regarding internal validation protocols dominated the discourse.

Corporate Accountability and the Apology

Faced with mounting pressure, Converse issued a direct mea culpa. Owned by athletic giant Nike and headquartered in Boston, the brand acknowledged the gravity of the oversight without shifting blame.

“We’re sorry,” the company stated in an official release first issued on a Friday. “We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong. We removed it from our channels and are working to remove it everywhere it appeared. This should not have happened and we will do better.”

Despite the swift removal, external stakeholders pointed to systemic vetting lapses. Texas-based civil rights attorney Lee Merritt criticized the enterprise response via Instagram, writing that the statement “doesn’t undo what got past legal, marketing and leadership at every step.” Merritt added that corporations continually fail baseline sensitivity tests, emphasizing that prevention must occur before public distribution rather than after community offense occurs.

A Broader Trend of Retail Missteps

This incident joins a growing catalogue of aesthetic miscalculations by major consumer brands. Just a month prior, mass retailer Target pulled a children’s Halloween costume from store shelves following intense social media backlash over garments critics argued evoked racist minstrel caricatures.

Photo: nbcnews.com

Representatives for Karina and her management entity, SM Entertainment Group, did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the campaign.

Historical Context of the Brand

Founded in Malden, Massachusetts, in 1908, Converse built its legacy on athletic innovation before transitioning into a global cultural staple. The brand introduced the Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker in 1917 as a pioneering non-skid basketball shoe. By 1934, the signature of basketball promoter Chuck Taylor was permanently stitched into the canvas design, cementing a century-old heritage that now intersects with modern celebrity endorsement deals and high-stakes digital marketing campaigns.