Court Halts Chinese Company’s Wetland Construction in Glen Lorne

Glen Lorne Residents Secure High Court Interdict Halting Zhuomu International Wetland Development

Residents of Harare’s upmarket Glen Lorne suburb have secured a crucial interim court order stopping a Chinese-owned company from carrying on physical works on a legally protected wetland. The legal challenge, led by prominent businessman Shingayi Mutasa alongside 25 other local property owners, halted operations by Zhuomu International (Private) Limited at Stand 4717 Glen Lorne Township.

The high-stakes environmental battle centers on a sprawling 9.2-hectare property where the developer has proposed building 21 standalone villas and 75 cluster housing units. For the affluent community nestled in Harare’s northern suburbs, this dispute is far more than a boundary disagreement; it represents a critical defense for the Umwinsi headwater wetland ecosystem.

Inside the Consent Order Before Justice Samuel Deme

The legal breakthrough materialized in Chambers on Monday before High Court judge Justice Samuel Deme, where the parties agreed to an interim interdict. Lincoln Majogo of Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, representing the resident applicants, confirmed that the court action successfully secured immediate relief. According to Majogo, the parties agreed that pending the final determination of the matter, Zhuomu International will immediately suspend all construction and excavation activities in the disputed area while exploring an out-of-court settlement.

The swift legal intervention was designed to preserve the physical status quo on the ground. In his founding affidavit, Mutasa—the founder and group chief executive of Masawara whose business interests span hospitality, insurance, and manufacturing—stressed that residents hold a direct and substantial interest in protecting the surrounding hydrological environment. He argued that urgent judicial oversight was mandatory because continuous construction could permanently alter the landscape before administrative approvals can be properly tested in court.

Encroaching on Protected Ecological Territory

At the heart of the litigation lies a stark disagreement over the boundaries of environmental authorization. Records show that the Environmental Management Agency issued an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate for the development project on May 6, 2026. However, the residents maintain that this certificate strictly restricted development to specified portions of the property designated as non-wetland areas.

Despite these stipulations, local homeowners documented a steady escalation of heavy machinery activity crossing into restricted zones. According to Mutasa’s affidavit, residents witnessed grading and levelling near the Umwinsi River on August 5, 17, and 18. The tension peaked on August 24 when a JCB excavator moved down a slope into the restricted area to carve out a trench for a perimeter wall along Lytham Road.

Subsequent days saw further environmental disturbances. Residents alleged that the excavator trenched directly across a minor stream flowing into a neighboring property’s dam on August 25, with wall construction pressing forward by August 28. Such relentless trenching, foundation work, and the dumping of rubble, soil, and felled trees threaten to inflict severe ecological damage on the drainage environment.

The Greater Umwinsi Headwater Ecosystem at Stake

The contested property forms an integral part of the Umwinsi headwater wetland ecosystem, a vital natural watershed that drains northward toward the Nyagui River and ultimately feeds the Mazowe River basin. Recognizing its environmental value, the bulk of the property was formally gazetted as part of the Helensvale Ecologically Sensitive Area in 2022.

Under Zimbabwe’s environmental statutes, protected wetlands carry strict legal safeguards. The Environmental Management Act explicitly prohibits unauthorized activities that alter soil composition, disrupt natural vegetation, or drill boreholes without rigorous clearance. Residents raised early alarms regarding groundwater abstraction and unauthorized borehole drilling on site, noting that EMA inspectors previously visited the location yet failed to halt the ongoing violations.

As the legal teams prepare to return to court under agreed timelines, the residents emphasize that they are not yet asking the bench to permanently strike down the developer’s permits. Instead, they seek transparency and administrative accountability, ensuring that municipal approvals from the City of Harare do not quietly override statutory environmental protections designed to safeguard Harare’s water sources.