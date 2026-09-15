Craig Evans Receives US Army Corps of Engineers Lifetime Planning Achievement Award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters has selected Craig Evans, a St. Paul, Minnesota, resident and recently retired St. Paul District Regional Planning Division North plan formulation branch chief, for its Corps of Engineer’s Lifetime Planning Achievement Award, according to official announcements. The honor recognizes personnel whose careers have made outstanding contributions to civil works planning and environmental stewardship.

Evans spent 41 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, guiding multidisciplinary teams through some of the region’s most significant water resource challenges. His tenure left a legacy on the agency’s Civil Works program through a combination of technical expertise, integrity, and a deep commitment to mentorship.

“Craig Evans set the gold standard for public service. For over four decades, his sharp intellect and steady leadership helped solve our region’s toughest water resource challenges,” said Trevor Popkin, Evans’ former supervisor. “More importantly, he poured his time into mentoring the next generation of planners, leaving a legacy that will shape the Corps of Engineers for years to come.”

Milestone Civil Works Projects and Leadership

During his service, Evans served as chief of the Plan Formulation Section and later the Plan Formulation Branch within the St. Paul District Regional Planning Division North. In these roles, he provided oversight for several major regional initiatives designed to manage flood risks and restore ecosystems.

His leadership was instrumental in advancing several undertakings, including the Fargo-Moorhead Metro and Souris River Flood Risk Management studies, alongside the Marsh Lake Dam Ecosystem Restoration. Furthermore, his guidance supported numerous projects tied to the Upper Mississippi River Restoration and the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program.

Beyond project formulation, Evans championed leadership development. He invested in the next generation of Corps of Engineers professionals by serving as a leadership education and development facilitator and teaching the planning essentials course.

Broader District Recognition

The recognition for Evans coincides with announcements highlighting other personnel within the St. Paul District. Headquarters also selected St. Paul District water resource planner Jill Bathke, a St. Paul resident, and Jesse Ray, an environmental specialist and Rock Island, Illinois, resident, for the 2025 Planning Excellence Award.

Photo: army.mil

The St. Paul District operates across 49 sites spanning five Upper Midwest states, managing responsibilities that include environmental enhancement, navigation, flood risk management, water and wetlands regulation, recreation, and disaster response.