Crazy Taxi: World Tour Reveals Japan Map at TGS 2026

Crazy Taxi: World Tour is speeding toward Japan, as SEGA revealed during the Tokyo Game Show 2026 Xbox livestream on September 17, 2026.

Navigating the Neon and History of the Japan Map

The newly unveiled Japan map serves as the third location within the game’s five-part single-player story campaign. According to SEGA, players will drift and slide through a bustling modern metropolis that sits directly adjacent to historic city districts. The environment features high-speed expressways winding between towering skyscrapers.

Drivers can race past well-known storefronts, including ramen shops like ICHIRAN, crab restaurant Kani Doraku, and the iconic fashion building SHIBUYA109.

Platform Availability and Ecosystem Integration

Marking a wide cross-platform rollout, Crazy Taxi: World Tour is slated to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch 2. As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, it bridges console and PC libraries seamlessly for Microsoft ecosystem users. Wishlisting is currently live across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Target Release: 2027

2027 Campaign Scope: Third of five planned maps in the single-player story mode

Third of five planned maps in the single-player story mode Confirmed Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 Ecosystem Feature: Xbox Play Anywhere support

The Arc of the World Tour

As the second international setting officially detailed for the game, the Japan map establishes a clear design philosophy for the title’s world tour structure. With pre-release wishlisting already active ahead of the 2027 window, players can monitor future announcements regarding the remaining two campaign locations.