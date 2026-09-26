Credit card skimmers and mail scams stage lucrative comeback

As AI supercharges digital fraud, old-time credit card skimmers and bogus mail scams are staging a surprisingly lucrative comeback. Despite an unending barrage of modern phishing texts, antiquated physical attacks—from personalized fake credit cards arriving in European mailboxes to magnetic stripe skimmers draining US benefit cards—are costing victims dearly around the world in 2026.

The Fake Replacement Card Epidemic in Europe

Mail scams have proven particularly insidious across parts of continental Europe. Portugal, France, and Germany have all grappled with waves of physical credit card scams where criminals mail phony replacement cards or letters directly to potential victims. These letters typically claim an existing card is about to expire, regardless of whether the recipient actually has a card expiring soon.

To activate the bogus card, the letter instructs the target to register via an included QR code or URL. Once scanned, victims land on phishing sites mimicking real banking portals, handing over credentials that give cybercriminals direct access to their actual accounts. Georg Hauer, an advisor for digital banks, notes that these sham cards often feature real customer names, acting as tangible tokens of trust. “The card is almost like a token that creates the trust that is needed in order to fall for the actual trick,” Hauer explains.

This operational model has scaled rapidly over a two-year escalation period. According to Hauer, the economics favoring physical mail fraud have shifted because AI makes copying card designs from an image trivial, while the higher conversion rate per victim easily justifies the material and postage costs.

Magnetic Stripe Vulnerabilities and EBT Skimming in the US

While mail-based tricks target European banking customers, the United States faces a different retro threat. The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama indicted two Romanian nationals on charges related to alleged credit card skimming targeting government SNAP food assistance benefits. These Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards rely heavily on antiquated magnetic stripe-only technology in most states.

FBI data shows that EBT card skimming has surged in popularity among scammers since approximately 2021. US Attorney Phillip W. Williams Jr. highlighted the massive financial toll of these persistent methods in a press release regarding the recent indictments. “Skimmer fraud is rampant with losses in the United States alone reaching over $1 billion each year,” Williams stated, noting that the figure spans multiple skimming vectors beyond EBT targets alone. “It is a silent insidious theft that occurs by merely swiping a credit card at a point of sale.”

Photo: newslocker.com

DarkTower director of intelligence Gary Warner emphasizes that dozens of US states continue to utilize mag-stripe only cards for benefits purposes. Because these stripes lack dynamic encryption, cloning a compromised stripe gives attackers access to both current and future distributions. Warner also warns that magnetic stripe vulnerabilities extend across standard payment cards issued over the last decade-plus.

“The risk here is that if the mag stripe is compromised, a clone of the card can be created and access not only the current value, but future value as well,” Warner explains. Non-bank ATMs and smaller non-chain merchants remain primary vectors where criminals install hardware that physically obstructs or disables chip readers, forcing point-of-sale terminals to fall back on vulnerable magnetic stripe data.