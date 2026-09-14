Crochet Workshop at Médiathèque Virginia Woolf, Paris – December 16, 2026 | Schedule, Prices, Info

The Médiathèque Virginia Woolf in Paris is hosting its popular bi-monthly crochet gatherings throughout late 2026, offering crafters of all skill levels a collaborative space to stitch, learn, and connect. According to official Paris.fr event listings, the sessions take place twice a month on Saturdays at 4:00 PM, featuring a refreshed thematic format designed to accommodate complete beginners alongside seasoned makers.

Revamped Thematic Tables Foster Community Crafting

For the remainder of 2026, the Paris library has introduced distinct thematic tables to structure its cozy afternoon meetups. Participants can choose their focus based on their current project goals and comfort level with a yarn hook.

The structured setup includes dedicated spaces for crafting squares to support an ongoing collective blanket project, working on leaf motifs tailored for absolute beginners, stitching flowers for more experienced crafters, and a general personal projects table for independent makers seeking community motivation. According to the City of Paris event schedule, upcoming Saturday afternoon sessions for late 2026 are scheduled for September 26, October 24, November 28, and December 26 in the ground-floor Practical Life (Vie pratique) space.

Format Flexibility and Practical Requirements

The Saturday gatherings balance structured instruction with independent working time. Sessions alternate between guidance from library staff and self-directed crafting among peers.

Attendees are required to bring their own supplies, including yarn and hooks sized between 3.5 mm and 5 mm where possible. While the community atmosphere is relaxed, the library maintains clear age guidelines to ensure a productive environment: adults of all skill levels are welcome, children aged 10 and older are accepted if they already know the basics, and older beginners are welcome starting at age 12.

The Resurgence of Fiber Arts in Urban Public Spaces

Getting Involved in Parisian Library Craft Circles

For residents and visitors looking to join the upcoming Saturday sessions, checking the exact schedule ahead of time is recommended as formats occasionally shift between guided instruction and independent study. Ensuring you pack the correct hook sizes and yarn weight will help you dive straight into your chosen thematic table upon arrival.

Photo: paris.fr

Have you picked up a crochet hook recently, or are you looking to join a community craft group in your city? Let us know your favorite projects in the comments below.