Dag Øistein Endsjø, a professor of religious studies at the University of Oslo, has nominated the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Euromaidan Press recently sat down with Professor Endsjø to discuss the moral, geopolitical, and economic complexities of his nomination.

The Geopolitical Cost of Non-Intervention

The core of the argument presented by Endsjø is that Ukrainian resistance serves as a critical buffer for the stability of the entire European continent. He draws a direct line between the current invasion and the expansionist policies Russia has pursued since 2008. According to his analysis, the fall of Ukraine would have likely triggered a chain reaction, placing Moldova, the Baltic states, and Poland under existential threat.

This perspective shifts the narrative from a localized conflict to a global security issue. By holding the front line, Ukraine has effectively contained a potential escalation that could have drawn NATO into a direct, large-scale confrontation. The professor suggests that if Ukraine had surrendered, the risk of sabotage, terrorism, and direct military aggression against the West would have increased significantly.

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Strategic Factor Impact of Ukrainian Resistance Potential Outcome of Collapse Regional Security Buffer for Baltic/Poland Direct pressure on NATO borders Geopolitical Stability Upholds international law Normalization of territorial seizure Strategic Resources Denies Russia resource control Strengthened Russian economic leverage

Economic Realities and the Responsibility of Allies

The conversation inevitably turns to the economic windfall experienced by some of Ukraine’s partners. Professor Endsjø was notably candid about Norway’s position, citing official Finance Department calculations that the country earned approximately €106 billion in additional revenue due to the surge in oil and gas prices following the full-scale invasion. He expressed a personal sentiment of regret, stating that European governments have not provided sufficient support to match the scale of the sacrifice made by Ukrainians.

As Europe transitioned away from Russian energy, the resulting price volatility created winners and losers, complicating the political will required for sustained military aid.

The professor emphasized that the war represents a broader challenge to the global order, noting that Ukraine’s resistance has prevented a return to a destabilized security framework. He argued that the current conflict is not merely about territorial disputes but about safeguarding the principles of international stability established after the Cold War.

The Nuclear Threshold and Diplomatic Precedent

He points to the clear stance taken by global powers, specifically China and India, which have indicated that the use of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable.

The professor draws a historical parallel to the 1938 Munich Agreement. Comparing the Donbas region to the Sudetenland, he warns that territorial concessions are rarely the end of such conflicts. Instead, they serve as a strategic retreat that emboldens the aggressor. As he puts it, the loss of defensive lines makes a country more vulnerable, not less, to subsequent full-scale invasions.

The Future of the Nobel Peace Prize

The nomination of Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people creates a dilemma for the Nobel Committee, particularly regarding the potential for political friction. With the United States presidential election dynamics changing, there is speculation about whether the Committee might avoid candidates perceived as provocative to major global figures. Endsjø acknowledges this, noting that previous recipients were sometimes selected with an eye toward avoiding unnecessary diplomatic volatility.

However, the professor remains firm in his conviction that the Nobel Prize should recognize those who stand against unprovoked aggression. The debate is far from settled, and it forces an uncomfortable question onto the global stage: at what point does the defense of one’s own sovereignty become the primary engine of international peace? As the war continues into its third year, the world is left to consider whether the path to stability lies in compromise or in the unwavering defense of democratic integrity.