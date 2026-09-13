David Sacks Warns Anthropic and OpenAI Against Seeking Antitrust Waivers

Anthropic and OpenAI are facing pressure from Washington to pace their frontier model training schedules and halt their demands for federal antitrust carve-outs and approval regimes. David Sacks—serving as the Trump administration’s special government employee and Crypto and AI Czar—has publicly instructed these foundational labs to pace their development without seeking special regulatory protection or attempting to secure government-backed market advantages.

The Clash Over Regulatory Capture and State-Level AI Rules

The tension between the White House and top AI developers escalated rapidly over legislative battles. According to Gizmodo, David Sacks used his personal account on X to warn that Anthropic is running a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fear-mongering. Sacks argued that the safety-focused startup is principally responsible for a state regulatory frenzy that is damaging the broader tech startup ecosystem.

This political clash hits a delicate nerve across Silicon Valley. While competitors like OpenAI have largely aligned with the administration’s deregulatory push, Anthropic’s policy positions have diverged significantly. As reported by TechBuzz.ai, the friction intensified when Anthropic opposed a key provision in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” designed to suspend state-level AI regulations. California and other states have aggressively pursued independent compliance frameworks, creating a complex patchwork of safety guidelines.

Lobbying Dollars and Enterprise Realities

The race to shape Washington policy involves massive capital outlays. Wall Street Journal data cited by Gizmodo reveals that Silicon Valley firms have poured more than $100 million into new Super PACs ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Financial disclosures analyzed by Politico show that Anthropic nearly tripled its lobbying expenditure in the second quarter of 2025 to $910,000, deploying the firm Continental Strategy to advocate for its governance preferences in Washington, D.C. OpenAI spent more last year than Anthropic has this year and has continued its lobbying efforts through 2025.

Photo: techbuzz.ai

Despite the high-stakes political maneuvering, operational ties between the White House and these labs remain active. Anthropic has endorsed Trump’s AI Action Plan and joined the White House Pledge to America’s Youth. CEO Dario Amodei has appeared at a summit with Trump. Yet, critics note the irony in Sacks’ critique. As a venture capitalist and Peter Thiel acolyte, Sacks faces counter-accusations from industry observers regarding his own positioning within the tech ecosystem.

Industry Divisions and the Path Forward

The public split among AI executives highlights a growing ideological chasm between companies prioritizing rapid scaling and those demanding immediate legislative guardrails. Public defenses have quickly materialized across the sector. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman publicly defended Anthropic, labeling the company “one of the good guys,” despite his own investment stake in rival OpenAI, according to TechBuzz.ai.

Photo: gizmodo.com

In response to the administration’s criticisms, Anthropic Co-Founder and Head of Policy Jack Clark posted on X that the company updates its views through active collaboration with the startup ecosystem and aims to support a unified federal standard. Meanwhile, CEO Dario Amodei rejected characterizations of the company as anti-administration, insisting that Anthropic remains aligned with the White House on key areas of AI policy goals. As frontier labs scale their next-generation architectures, the debate over whether product liability and market pressure alone can safely discipline autonomous software development remains fiercely contested.