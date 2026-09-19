Daylight Saving Time 2026: When Do Clocks Change?

Daylight saving time in the United States began on Sunday, March 8, when clocks moved forward one hour at 2 a.m., according to scheduling records. The bi-annual ritual brings up the familiar question of whether the nation will finally end the practice of changing clocks twice a year. While the debate over daylight saving time continues to surface in Washington, federal schedules remain unchanged, meaning the nation will continue with its established routine through the end of 2026.

The time change affects most of the United States, bringing longer evening daylight during the spring and summer months before shifting back later in the year. Although legislative pushes and political support have aimed to make the seasonal time shift permanent, current federal law leaves the bi-annual adjustment firmly in place.

When Do Clocks Fall Back in 2026?

Daylight saving time will officially end on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2 a.m., when clocks will “fall back” one hour to return to standard time. This autumnal transition gives people an extra hour of sleep, though it results in earlier sunsets and darker evenings.

The “spring forward” change occurs annually on the second Sunday in March, while the “fall back” adjustment always takes place on the first Sunday in November. This synchronized schedule has governed American timekeeping for decades under federal oversight.

The Legislative Stalled Status of the Sunshine Protection Act

Efforts to abolish the clock changes have repeatedly stalled in Congress. Senate in 2023, lawmakers remain divided over whether permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time is the ideal path forward.

The legislative debate has drawn attention from political leaders. President Donald Trump recently posted on Truth Social praising a committee vote on a bill that includes the Sunshine Protection Act, arguing that changing clocks twice a year imposes unnecessary financial burdens on cities, states, and citizens who maintain large public clocks and infrastructure. Despite these political statements and pushes from over a dozen state legislatures to stop clock changes, states cannot act independently because federal law dictates time zones and daylight saving schedules.

Which Regions Do Not Change Their Clocks?

Not all parts of the United States participate in the bi-annual time shift. Most of Arizona, the entirety of Hawaii, and several U.S. territories maintain standard time year-round.

Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands do not observe daylight saving time. Because these regions sit closer to the equator, their daily hours of sunlight remain relatively consistent across all four seasons, rendering seasonal adjustments unnecessary.

As the year progresses toward the autumn transition, residents nationwide will remain on the standard bi-annual schedule until Congress enacts federal reform to alter or end the practice.