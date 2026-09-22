DCI Issues Statement on Death of Dennis Osiemo in Police Cell

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations released a detailed timeline on Tuesday following social media claims over the death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo, who was found hanging inside a Narumoru Police Station cell on September 20, 2026, ahead of a scheduled court appearance for an assault charge.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has moved to address public speculation surrounding the arrest, detention, and subsequent death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo while in police custody. The DCI released an official statement on Tuesday, September 22, detailing the arrest and detention of Dennis Aremo Osiemo, responding directly to claims spreading across social media regarding his death while in police custody at Narumoru Police Station.

Assault Investigation Originating in July and Arrest in Kisii

The sequence of events trace back to July 2, 2026, when an assault was reported at Narumoru Police Station. According to the investigation details, Osiemo had previously worked as a farmhand for the complainant. The complainant stated that Osiemo went to her home, assaulted her, and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing.

Photo: thegrio.com

The victim spent nine days receiving treatment at Tumutumu Hospital. Dissatisfied with the initial handling of the case, the complainant approached the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Nanyuki, prompting the ODPP to direct that the matter be taken over by the DCI. The case file was forwarded to the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, Kieni East, on September 3, 2026.

Detectives tracked Osiemo to Kisii, where he had reportedly gone into hiding. With assistance from the SCCIO, Masaba North, DCI officers from Kieni East arrested Osiemo in Kisii on September 18, 2026. He was initially booked at Keroka Police Station pending collection. DCI officers from Kieni East later collected him and booked him at Narumoru Police Station on September 19.

Cell Detention and Discovery Prior to Scheduled Court Date

Upon arrival at Narumoru Police Station, Osiemo was processed on the same day and his statement recorded. Authorities stated that he was returned to the cells after being observed to be in normal condition. The DCI noted: "He was returned to the cells after being observed to be in a normal condition."

Photo: the-star.co.ke

He had been scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 21, 2026, in connection with the assault case. Instead, one day prior to his court date, on Sunday, September 20, the DCI said Osiemo was found hanging from the ventilation grills inside the police cell at Narumoru Police Station.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority Takes Over Inquiry

Following the discovery, the scene was processed immediately in the presence of officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, senior police officers, and a relative. His body was later removed to the Narumoru mortuary pending an autopsy.

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The DCI said the investigation into Osiemo’s death had been taken over by IPOA, adding that it would cooperate fully with the oversight authority. The agency stated: The DCI will accord the Authority full cooperation. The agency also extended its condolences to Osiemo’s family, relatives and friends, saying it shared in their grief, and added that it was committed to a transparent process aimed at establishing the full circumstances of his death.

Official Appeal Against Unverified Social Media Claims

Authorities have cautioned the public against drawing conclusions from unverified claims circulating on social media. The agency urged the public to rely on verified official information as the independent investigation proceeds, rather than draw conclusions from unverified claims.

The agency emphasized that maintaining the integrity of the process is essential to ensuring that the final findings are based solely on evidence and verified official reports.