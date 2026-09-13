Death Notice: Goretti Kneafsey of Castlebar, Mayo

Goretti Kneafsey, née Walsh, of Harmony Heights, Castlebar, has passed away peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, leaving behind a deeply mourning family. As friends and relatives gather to remember her life, local tributes highlight her ties to the region and the legacy she leaves with her children, grandchildren, and circle of neighbors.

A Life Rooted in Castlebar and Harmony Heights

Goretti was predeceased by her parents, Martin and Molly. Throughout her life in Castlebar, she built a presence anchored by family and neighborhood connections. Her passing at Mayo University Hospital marks the end of a chapter for those who knew her well in Harmony Heights.

Her loss is deeply felt by her loving family, including her children Brenda, Sandra, and Colin, alongside her son-in-law Eddie. She leaves behind a legacy as a grandmother to Lily and Ella.

Family Ties Spanning Counties and Countries

Goretti’s family network extends beyond the borders of County Mayo. She is survived by her sisters Marian, living in Scotland, alongside Pat and Ann, both based in Castlebar. Her brothers Tom, of Castlebar, and Christy, residing in London, complete the immediate sibling circle.

Funeral Arrangements and Community Support

Reposing arrangements were scheduled at The Coady Funeral Home, providing an opportunity for neighbors and friends to offer personal condolences. The funeral proceedings move forward with strict privacy requested for the family home, focusing attention on the public services.

For those unable to attend in person, digital and local broadcast options have been arranged through ChurchTV.ie and Castlebar Parish Radio on 105.3FM, ensuring that friends near and far can participate in the farewell.

Honoring Memory Through Charitable Giving

Donations in memory of Goretti Kneafsey are being directed to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Condolences and messages of sympathy can also be shared digitally via the online memorial portals hosted by Coadys of Castlebar.