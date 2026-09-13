Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Rohit Roy For Calling TV a ‘Dustbin’ Medium

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly condemned actor Rohit Roy after he publicly categorized the small screen as a “dustbin medium” and claimed that television actors lack the “style and class” of film stars. Speaking to reporters on September 13, 2026, Bhattacharjee hit back at the remarks, calling them a desperate bid for attention and pointing out that Roy’s primary industry identity remains tied to his brother, Ronit Roy.

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line The Core Controversy: Actor Rohit Roy labeled television a “dustbin medium” during a recent podcast appearance, asserting that small-screen actors lack cinematic presence.

Actor Rohit Roy labeled television a “dustbin medium” during a recent podcast appearance, asserting that small-screen actors lack cinematic presence. The Swift Rebuke: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee fired back, accusing Roy of biting the hand that feeds and noting his primary industry footprint is tied to his brother, Ronit Roy.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee fired back, accusing Roy of biting the hand that feeds and noting his primary industry footprint is tied to his brother, Ronit Roy. The Industry Irony: Bhattacharjee pointed out the glaring contradiction of film actors routinely leaning on television platforms to promote major cinematic releases.

Unpacking the Small Screen Backlash The friction began when Rohit Roy, who rose to prominence through the classic television series Swabhimaan, appeared on a podcast and delivered harsh assessments of the television industry. Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com Devoleena Bhattacharjee, universally recognized for her iconic portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, did not mince words when addressing the comments. Speaking via news agency interviews reported on September 13, 2026, she accused the actor of hypocrisy. She further questioned the logic behind biting the medium that sustained his career. “If TV was so bad, why did he decide to be a part of it for so many years? And now he is calling the same medium a ‘dustbin’,” Bhattacharjee added.

Identity, Brotherhood, and Industry Reality She questioned Rohit Roy’s individual contribution to television history, bluntly noting that his most prominent association is familial. View this post on Instagram about devoleena bhattacharjee slams rohit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rohit Roy remarks From Instagram — related to devoleena bhattacharjee slams rohit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rohit Roy remarks “Forget about movies, I honestly don’t even remember which TV series he was in,” Bhattacharjee remarked. “If I am being honest, most people only know him as Ronit Roy’s brother. Ronit earned popularity from TV itself. That’s his biggest identity, I guess. I am not even sure how huge Rohit’s individual contribution has been.” For Bhattacharjee, television represents a foundational home rather than a disposable outlet. Reflecting on her own trajectory, she emphasized the career, identity, and respect the medium provided her. “Television is my home. It has given me everything—work, identity, respect, and a career. Whatever I am today, I am because of television. I will always be proud and grateful to be a part of it,” she affirmed.

The Promotional Paradox in Modern Cinema Entity / Element Primary Medium Industry Stance / Role Rohit Roy Television / Film Criticized the small screen as a “dustbin medium” and questioned television actors’ carriage. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Television Defended television as a respectful home and called out critics for undermining the medium. Ronit Roy Television / Film Established television star cited in industry discussions regarding small-screen legacy. Major Film Studios Theatrical / Streaming Routinely utilize television platforms and reality shows for promotional circuit integration. Bhattacharjee directly highlighted this promotional reliance in her critique. “Today every big Bollywood star comes to television to promote their films, host reality hosts, and stay connected with the audience,” she pointed out. “Is he trying to say that they are all working in a dustbin medium? It just looks like a desperate attempt to grab attention by demeaning the very industry that made him.” Photo: timesnownews.com