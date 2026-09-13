DHS Faces Backlash Over Racist AI Transformers Post Targeting Sikh Man

The Department of Homeland Security ignited widespread public backlash after publishing an artificial intelligence-generated social media post that featured a Sikh man confronting a character resembling Optimus Prime from the Transformers franchise. The campaign, which was shared on the official X account for DHS, was rapidly condemned by civil rights advocates and elected officials as xenophobic propaganda before being quietly deleted by the agency.

Inside the AI-Generated Campaign Targeting Sikh Truckers

The controversial graphic surfaced on Wednesday, instantly drawing sharp criticism across digital platforms. Designed to mimic a movie poster, the AI-generated artwork depicted the iconic Hasbro robot standing opposite a bearded man wearing a band bandana over his hair. Bold text stamped across the image declared, “America for Americans,” followed by the inflammatory demand, “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh.”

According to DHS statements, the digital character was meant to represent Harjinder Singh, an Indian commercial truck driver who faces vehicular homicide charges in Florida following a fatal collision last year involving his 18-wheeler and a minivan that left three people dead. Federal records note that Singh has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hasbro, which owns the intellectual property rights to the Transformers franchise, distanced itself entirely from the federal agency’s actions. In an official statement, the company clarified that the posts by DHS were executed “without permission and do not represent the Transformers brand or Hasbro.”

Political Fallout and Institutional Defense

The backlash extended well beyond advocacy organizations, drawing sharp rebukes from state and federal lawmakers. The press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom shared the deleted image in a public post, condemning it as “disgusting” and outright “racist propaganda.” Given that California’s Central Valley houses a substantial population of Sikh Americans, local representatives also voiced deep concern over the rhetoric.

Photo: aol.com

Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) publicly denounced the post on X, calling it “completely unacceptable” while welcoming its removal. “No American should be targeted because of their faith or their name,” Valadao wrote. The Sikh Coalition similarly highlighted the dangerous timing of the messaging, noting that the federal campaign coincided with the solemn 25th-anniversary period of 9/11, a time when Sikh communities historically face elevated threats of hate crimes and harassment.

Despite the mounting condemnation, the federal response remained defiant. When questioned by reporters, a Homeland Security spokesperson dismissed the heavy criticism as “nonsensical drivel.” The agency representative declined to explain why the image was removed from the platform, instead doubling down on the administration’s broader enforcement narrative. “Harjinder Singh is an illegal alien from India who should never have been in our country,” the spokesperson said, pointing out that the driver had previously obtained a commercial driver’s license through California.

Broader Crackdown on Immigrant Commercial Drivers

The controversial social media post is part of a larger, aggressive federal push targeting foreign-born commercial drivers, who currently comprise roughly 20 percent of the American trucking workforce. In recent months, the administration has placed intense regulatory scrutiny on California, designating it a problem state for allegedly issuing commercial licenses to drivers who lack sufficient English proficiency.

Parallel to these regulatory actions, the administration launched a dedicated public tip line, encouraging citizens to report commercial truck drivers they suspect of being undocumented.

Moving Forward

What safeguards should govern the use of generative artificial intelligence in official government messaging, and where do we draw the line between aggressive policy enforcement and targeted demographic profiling?