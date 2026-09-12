Diablo 4 Legacy of Hell Season: Everything You Need to Know

The update introduces legacy questlines featuring Deckard Cain’s spirit, three new Prime Evil torment echoes, account-wide War Planning progression sharing, and fresh Horadric Cube item-crafting mechanics across Sanctuary.

Tracing the Echoes of Prime Evils Through Sanctuary’s History

The Legacy of Hell season centers on the corrupted spirit of the Horadric scholar Deckard Cain returning with news of the Three Dark Wanderers. Players must dive into reimagined nightmares drawn from previous Diablo installments to put the Prime Evils to rest. According to official release notes, adventurers will hunt down the Echo of Diablo beneath the Tristram Cathedral, the Echo of Baal at the Arreat Summit, and the Echo of Mephisto within the Durance of Hate to collect three Malignant Thorns.

Equipping a Malignant Thorn transforms the player into a Dark Wanderer, periodically triggering iconic elemental attacks in combat—fire damage for Diablo, cold damage for Baal, and physical damage for Mephisto. However, wielding these thorns increases vulnerability to that specific Prime Evil. Players can swap their chosen thorn by returning to the Waking Nightmare. Each faction offers eight activity modifiers and six upgrades tied to core activities like Helltides, Infernal Hordes, Undercity, and Nightmare Dungeons.

Architectural Upgrades and War Planning Sharing

Under-the-hood progressions receive a major structural overhaul in this update. Following player feedback from the Lord of Hatred update, War Planning reputation points are now shared among sub-characters under specific criteria. Characters sharing the exact category filters—Eternal versus Seasonal, Softcore versus Hardcore, and Standard versus Solo Self-Found—will seamlessly pool their War Planning progression.

Hardcore mechanics introduce specific survival caveats regarding this shared ledger. As detailed in the official development notes, only living characters at the end of Season 14 will transfer their War Planning points to the Eternal Realm. Characters who perish during the season lose their accumulated standing, requiring at least one living Hardcore character within the matching classification to inherit the accumulated progression.

Meanwhile, Mythic Unique item crafting sees predictable refinement. Players can now use the Horadric Cube to directly upgrade an item to Mythic status via a 1:1 conversion, retaining existing affixes, tempers, and masterworking. Direct upgrades carry a single crafting tag, allowing users to equip multiple Mythic items gathered from drops alongside one directly forged piece.

Reviving Classics with Legacy Uniques and Rebirth

Nine distinct Legacy Unique items inspired by historical franchise relics arrive in this update, permanently populating both the Seasonal and Eternal realms. Additions span all classes and multi-class options, including the iconic Leoric’s Crown, the Stone of Jordan ring, and Meschif’s Axe wielded by Prince Aidan. These items bridge historical loot paradigms with Diablo IV’s modern equipment slots.

Complementing the gear overhaul is the introduction of Character Rebirth. Players can convert an Eternal character into a seasonal level 1 entity without deleting past progression time tracked across the account. Rebirth requires emptying the character’s inventory and stash into the Eternal storage before executing the transition, safeguarding cosmetic collections like mounts, portals, and armor ensembles.

Streamlined Progression and Community Ecosystem

The seasonal journey scales across nine tiers and 125 objectives, yielding up to 14 skill points, 42 Paragon points, and 10 Shaking Sparks alongside five Mythic Unique Caches. Premium and free seasonal caches introduce class-specific armor sets and thematic cosmetics. Additionally, Twitch Drops running from September 16, 2026, to September 30, 2026, grant the Forest Ravage two-handed axe cosmetic for users watching two hours of Diablo IV streams.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers gain access to over 50 multi-class cosmetic items by linking their Battle.net accounts. Furthermore, cross-promotional rewards tie into CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 arriving on Battle.net, allowing players who reserve or purchase the upcoming expansion to unlock Geralt-themed skins within Sanctuary. These ecosystem bridges anchor the 30th-anniversary milestone firmly within broader digital storefront integrations.