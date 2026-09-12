Pigeon infestations have sparked municipal frustration on High Streets in both Diss and Northallerton, as towns struggle with droppings and ineffective bird deterrents.

Urban bird management has proven remarkably difficult for local authorities trying to keep public shopping areas clean. Across multiple communities, flocks of roosting pigeons have created severe maintenance headaches for retailers, municipal councils, and property owners alike.

Diss Town Council Battles Persistent Pigeon Mess on Mere Street

Pigeons have been leaving a town’s High Street looking dirty and efforts to deter the birds from congregating have failed according to the mayor of Diss, Norfolk, Declan Craggs. Diss Town Council has tested ultrasonic sound devices and even employed a falconer’s hawks to scare the birds away from Mere Street, but nothing has worked.

While many locals agree with the council’s actions, other residents feel the birds are being unfairly demonized. Norwich City Council similarly struggled with a large pigeon population at the market earlier in the year.

Declan Craggs, Mayor of Diss, stated that it is about taking ownership of the town you live in and the business you run.

Craggs noted that if everyone did their part, it would dramatically increase the appearance of Mere Street. To combat the fouling, the council has asked businesses in the town center to consider installing spikes and other physical deterrents on front building ledges.

Retail Struggles and Public Reaction in Northallerton

A similar situation unfolded on Northallerton High Street, where the New Look clothes store became a target for a flock of roosting pigeons. While store windows remained clean, signs, walls, and the pavement underneath were covered in droppings.

Initial attempts to mitigate the impact involved installing anti-roosting spikes directly above the storefront. That measure had little impact, as the birds simply shifted their congregation point to the apex of the building. Shoppers speculated that escaping heat from the building created a warmer roosting environment, drawing birds that were not seen in such large numbers anywhere else on the High Street.

Combat Systems Engineer II Careers at Raytheon – Norfolk, Virginia

Business owners and shoppers voiced their frustrations over the ongoing aesthetic and hygiene problems. Bettina Bell, retail director of the food store Lewis and Cooper located directly opposite New Look, called the situation a terrible eyesore.

Bettina Bell, Retail Director of Lewis and Cooper, stated that the situation has gone on for too long, but their sympathies are with the shop’s staff, as they are the ones who must be asked about it all the time.

Customers echoed those concerns. One shopper noted that the building looked awful and they were sure it must be unhygienic, though they added that it did not stop them from shopping there.

Council Response and Landlord Responsibilities

As complaints mounted, Northallerton Mayor John Coulson addressed the condition of the shopping area. He stated that people had commented to him about the mess, and while the area occasionally looked tidied up, it quickly returned to its previous state.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

John Coulson, Mayor of Northallerton, stated that a number of people have commented to him about it and it looked to have been tidied up, but it seems to have gone back to its previous state, and he is hoping to see some improvement.

Store staff directed inquiries to New Look’s head office, where a spokeswoman confirmed that a full clean of the signage took place before Christmas and that plans for a longer-term solution were in process.

Meanwhile, Hambleton District Council clarified that the state of the building remained the responsibility of the landlord. The local authority noted that the area of pavement outside the store was recently cleaned using a motorized sweeping machine, though the broader question of how to permanently discourage the roosting birds remains unresolved.