DNB Asset Management Launches Women’s Health Global Equity Fund

Norwegian asset manager DNB Asset Management has launched the DNB Fund Women’s Health in Germany and Austria, marking what the firm describes as the world’s first actively managed global equity fund dedicated exclusively to women’s health. The fund, managed by physician Anesa Mulabecirovic Sahnoun, targets long-term growth driven by demographic shifts and medical advancements across pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and diagnostics.

Fund Manager Selects Holdings from 600 Global Healthcare Companies

Broad Healthcare Scope: The fund invests in over 600 screened companies globally, focusing on prevention, treatment, and quality of life across conditions ranging from oncology to bone health.

The fund invests in over 600 screened companies globally, focusing on prevention, treatment, and quality of life across conditions ranging from oncology to bone health. Medical Leadership: Fund manager Anesa Mulabecirovic Sahnoun brings over 15 years of clinical and healthcare sector experience to the portfolio management process.

The investment universe comprises more than 600 international enterprises spanning pharmaceuticals, medical technology, diagnostics, and consumer health sectors. Out of this pool, portfolio managers select between 35 and 50 holdings distributed across the United States, Europe, and Asia. DNB Asset Management structures this portfolio across three core pillars: prevention, treatment, and quality of life. These categories encompass early detection screenings, reproductive medicine, oncology, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular wellness.

We see a growing number of companies that develop innovative solutions for bislang unzureichend adressierte Gesundheitsbedürfnisse von Frauen, stated Anesa Mulabecirovic Sahnoun, portfolio manager, highlighting the sector's expanding commercial and therapeutic markets. The fund addresses medical conditions that affect women exclusively, as well as pathologies that present disproportionately higher prevalence rates or distinct clinical manifestations in female patients.

Fund Parameter Operational Detail Asset Manager DNB Asset Management (DNB Group) Geographic Scope Global (United States, Europe, Asia) Portfolio Composition 35 to 50 equities (selected from >600 candidates) Fund Management Dr. Anesa Mulabecirovic Sahnoun Regulatory Framework EU SFDR Article 8 Classification

Demographic Shifts and Medical Technology Drive Growth Vectors

DNB expects long-term expansion in this sector driven by an aging global population alongside enhanced diagnostic precision. Advanced medical technology enables clinicians to identify pathologies at earlier stages with greater accuracy. Torsten Seuberth, Senior Wholesale Manager for Germany and Austria at DNB Asset Management, noted that the strategy extends far beyond conventional reproductive medicine fields into systemic health topics.