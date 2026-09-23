Dollar Hits Two-Month High on Rate Hikes and Middle East Diplomacy

The U.S. dollar held near a two-month high on Wednesday, trading at 100.71 on the dollar index as persistent interest rate hike expectations and shifting Middle East diplomacy drove global currency markets.

The Bottom Line Dollar Strength: The U.S. currency index hovered at 100.71, supported by expectations of further monetary tightening.

The U.S. currency index hovered at 100.71, supported by expectations of further monetary tightening. Commodity Shifts: Brent crude slipped to $98.46 per barrel amid diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to address the conflict with Iran.

Brent crude slipped to $98.46 per barrel amid diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to address the conflict with Iran. Asian FX Pressures: The Japanese yen traded at 157.58 per U.S. dollar as traders weighed intervention risks following the Bank of Japan’s recent policy adjustment.

Rate Expectations and Currency Valuations According to Reuters reporting, the dollar rose to its strongest level in two months as markets priced in near-term interest rate hikes. The euro eased to $1.14282, touching its weakest level since late July, while sterling bought $1.3316. Hawkish rhetoric from major central banks has dominated currency flows. Federal Reserve officials have flagged the possibility of additional tightening if inflation fails to cool sustainably. Here is the math: futures markets have aggressively priced in more tightening than the Fed’s official projections. As Kieran Williams, head of Asia FX at Intouch Capital Markets, noted according to CNBC coverage, “The dollar’s support from rates looks durable, but futures already price more tightening than the Fed’s own projections, so the dollar now needs the data to confirm it.”

Oil Markets React to UN General Assembly Diplomacy Geopolitical developments continue to dictate commodity pricing. Brent crude futures slipped to $98.46 per barrel—marking a two-week low—driven by optimism that diplomacy at the UN General Assembly could resolve the seven-month-long Middle East conflict. Photo: cnbc.com While Brent has climbed 37% since hostilities began in late February, it has declined for six straight sessions. U.S. President Donald Trump warned that he could annihilate Iran if a deal is not reached, while simultaneously suggesting an agreement could emerge soon from ongoing diplomatic channels. “The good news is that oil prices have moderated somewhat from the highs but the path forward remains unclear given the lack of clarity around a possible resolution of the conflict,” said Michael Wan, a currency analyst at MUFG, as cited by Reuters.

Market Snapshot: Major Currencies and Commodities Indicator Current Level Market Context Dollar Index 100.71 (+0.16%) Hovering near a two-month high against six major rivals. Euro (EUR/USD) $1.14282 Touching its weakest valuation since late July. British Pound (GBP/USD) $1.3316 Under pressure from broader dollar momentum. Brent Crude $98.46 / bbl Declined for six straight sessions on supply optimism. Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) 157.58 Traders remain alert to potential currency intervention.

Yen Vulnerability and Global Trade Outlook The Japanese yen remained under intense pressure at 157.58 per U.S. dollar. Market participants remain wary of potential currency intervention after the Bank of Japan’s rate hike to a 31-year high last week was widely interpreted as insufficiently hawkish. Photo: reuters.com With two dissenting votes and an absent hawkish directive, doubts persist regarding the BOJ’s tightening timeline. Because Japanese markets closed for a holiday, analysts note that low liquidity windows often provide optimal conditions for authorities to intervene if currency depreciation accelerates. Furthermore, investors are closely watching macroeconomic stability ahead of a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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