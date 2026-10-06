Drake Maye and Kenneth Walker headline NFL Week 4 All-star selections

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and running back Kenneth Walker headline the NFL Week 4 All-Star selections following standout performances across the league. Maye rebounded from early-season struggles with a 269-yard, three-touchdown outing against the Buffalo Bills, while Walker secured his third weekly selection by racking up 177 rushing yards for the Kansas City Chiefs.

CeeDee Lamb Tracks Toward Historic Production

CeeDee Lamb: Paces for historic production at wide receiver, currently tracking toward a 2,115-yard campaign after a 17-catch, 189-yard showing against Houston.

Maye Rewrites the Narrative in Buffalo Victory

We are only a quarter of the way through the 2026 NFL season, but the trajectory of the Patriots’ offense shifted dramatically this weekend. Drake Maye entered Week 4 with just one touchdown pass against six interceptions through his first three appearances.

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Maye completed his passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, capped by the game-winning score with under two minutes remaining against the Bills. He added 54 yards on eight carries, exploiting Buffalo’s man-coverage lapses with timely scrambles.

Ground Game Battles Showcase Elite Workloads

In the backfield, Kenneth Walker delivered the most explosive rushing performance of the weekend. Walker totaled 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs fended off the Las Vegas Raiders. His fourth-quarter burst featured a 76-yard breakaway followed by a 22-yard game-clinching score.

Everything You Missed from NFL Week 4: Drake Maye silences doubters, What’s wrong with the Eagles?

The competition for the secondary running back slots proved fierce. Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai churned out 146 yards and two scores, while Los Angeles Rams running back Williams compiled 80 rushing yards and hauled in 10 receptions for 67 yards. Williams ultimately secured the nod by converting two late touchdowns to spark the Rams’ comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, lifting Los Angeles to a 2-2 record.

Player Position Team Key Week 4 Statistics Drake Maye QB New England Patriots 269 Pass Yds, 3 Pass TD, 54 Rush Yds Kenneth Walker RB Kansas City Chiefs 177 Rush Yds, 2 Rush TD CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys 17 Rec, 189 Rec Yds, 1 TD T.J. Hockenson TE Minnesota Vikings 13 Rec, 119 Rec Yds

Record-Setting Volume at Wideout and Tight End

Wide receiver production reached historic thresholds on Sunday. Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb hauled in 17 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets against the Houston Texans.

BIG SHOTS from NFL Week 4 👉 Why Kyren Williams, Drake Maye & Kyle Shanahan stand out! | Big Day

Meanwhile, Tetairoa McMillan matched that efficiency under the prime-time lights. McMillan recorded 192 yards on 14 catches and two scores in a win over the Detroit Lions, logging the second-highest single-game receiving yardage total in franchise history. At tight end, Minnesota Vikings star T.J.

49ers Offensive Line Allows Zero Sacks

Up front, the San Francisco 49ers offensive line set a physical standard in a win over the Denver Broncos. The starting five—featuring Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, and Colton McKivitz—surrendered zero sacks across 30 dropbacks while paving the way for 140 rushing yards on 35 carries. It is a unit blending veteran presence with cost-controlled rookie scale talent.

Defensively, the Rams’ pass rush found new life as young edge defenders wreaked havoc. Outside linebacker pressure disrupted late-game scripts across the league, mirroring Dallas Turner’s 5.5-sack campaign for the unbeaten Vikings. In the secondary, New York Giants defensive back Deonte Banks sealed a 3-1 start with a 98-yard interception return on the game’s final play, thwarting an Arizona Cardinals comeback bid and anchoring the Giants atop the NFC East.

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