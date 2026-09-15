Drinking Very Hot Coffee and Tea Linked to Triple Risk of Esophageal Cancer

Regularly consuming very hot tea or coffee is associated with approximately triple the risk of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, according to an Oxford University study published in the International Journal of Cancer. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 1 million U.K. adults across the Million Women Study and UK Biobank.

Fresh epidemiological data out of the United Kingdom suggests that the physical temperature of these beverages warrants a closer clinical look. Led by nutritional epidemiologist Keren Papier at the University of Oxford, researchers investigated the relationship between preferred beverage temperature and the incidence of esophageal malignancies, uncovering a statistical correlation that highlights the role of thermal injury in gastrointestinal health.

Understanding the Pathophysiology of Thermal Esophageal Injury

To grasp why your morning brew matters, one must examine the anatomy of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The esophagus is lined with mucosal tissue. When liquids are ingested at excessively high temperatures, they inflict thermal injury on these cells. Dr. Aaron Sasson, chief of surgical oncology and co-director of the gastrointestinal oncology team at Stony Brook Cancer Center in New York, compared this process to skin damage. Similar to burning your hand, repeated thermal trauma to the esophageal lining creates an environment of persistent cellular irritation and repair, which can elevate the long-term risk of malignant transformation.

Crucially, the Oxford study parsed out distinct histological subtypes of esophageal cancer. The elevated risk applied specifically to esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), which originates in the cells lining the esophagus. Conversely, the study found no such link for esophageal adenocarcinoma (AC), a subtype that develops in the lower esophagus. In the United States, about 85% of esophageal cancers are adenocarcinomas, meaning the incidence of squamous cell carcinomas in the esophagus is quite low, providing important context for patients assessing their personal risk profile.

Epidemiological Scale and Key Findings from the U.K. Cohorts

This investigation stands as the largest of its kind to date, drawing from two prospective cohorts. Roughly half of the participants belonged to the Million Women Study, followed for an average of 14 years, while the remainder were drawn from the UK Biobank and followed for 11 years. Participants self-reported their preferred beverage temperatures, categorizing them as warm, hot, or very hot.

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The statistical divergence across these categories is notable. Participants who consumed their drinks very hot faced approximately triple the risk. Furthermore, heavy consumption patterns compounded these metrics. Drinking six or more hot beverages per day was associated with a 71% higher risk of the disease.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Thermal Stress: Drinking liquids that are very hot repeatedly burns the lining of your food pipe (esophagus), creating inflammation that can encourage cancer development over time.

Drinking liquids that are very hot repeatedly burns the lining of your food pipe (esophagus), creating inflammation that can encourage cancer development over time. Subtype Specificity: The increased risk specifically targets esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, rather than adenocarcinoma, the form of esophageal cancer most frequently diagnosed in the United States.

The increased risk specifically targets esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, rather than adenocarcinoma, the form of esophageal cancer most frequently diagnosed in the United States. Simple Mitigation: You do not need to abandon your favorite morning beverages; simply allowing your tea or coffee to cool down for a few minutes reduces thermal risk.

Methodological Considerations and Public Health Implications

While the scale of the U.K. cohorts lends substantial statistical power to the findings, the study does present inherent limitations. The primary constraint involves the reliance on self-reported beverage temperatures. Because individual human tolerance for heat varies, what one person classifies as “very hot” might be rated differently by another. The research team lacked direct, absolute temperature measurements for the drinks consumed.

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Drinking Very Hot Beverages Linked to Threefold Higher Oesophageal Cancer Risk: Study

Even with these observational constraints, the public health projections are compelling. The researchers estimated that if this observed association reflects a true cause-and-effect relationship, approximately 14% of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma cases could potentially be prevented if populations shifted from consuming beverages “very hot” to “hot.” As Keren Papier advised, letting drinks cool down slightly before consumption represents a practical behavioral adjustment.

Summary of Esophageal Cancer Risk Factors by Beverage Temperature Reported Drink Temperature Relative Risk (SCC) Daily Volume Threshold Warm Baseline (1.0) Standard consumption Hot ~1.7x higher risk Variable Very Hot ~3.0x higher risk Variable High Volume (Hot/Very Hot) 71% higher risk 6 or more drinks per day

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While modifying beverage temperature is a sensible preventative habit for everyone, clinical warning signs require formal diagnostic workups to rule out underlying structural or malignant pathologies in the upper gastrointestinal tract.

Future Trajectory and Preventive Guidance

As nutritional epidemiologists continue to refine dietary risk assessments, the emphasis remains on empowering patients with actionable, evidence-based modifications. The focus centers on thermal safety. By exercising patience with your morning brew and allowing it to reach a temperate level, you can enjoy your daily routine while actively protecting mucosal integrity.

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References

International Journal of Cancer: Preferred hot beverage temperature and risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in large U.K. cohorts.

Million Women Study: Prospective epidemiological investigation of women’s health in the United Kingdom.

UK Biobank: Large-scale biomedical database and research resource.

This content does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.