Duralex’s Future in Doubt as Two Industrial Bidders Vie for Takeover Amid Job Cut Fears

Duralex, the famous French tempered glassware manufacturer based in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin near Orléans, faces a critical October 12, 2026 court deadline as the Commercial Court of Orléans evaluates competing industrial takeover bids following its June 1 redressement judiciaire, leaving its workforce anxious over structural job losses.

Industrial Bidders Line Up as Orléans Commercial Court Weighs Proposals

The maker of shatterproof tableware, operational since 1945, has seen its balance sheet tested by recurring financial strain. According to reporting from Le Monde and the Journal du Net, an analytical technical audience recently convened before the Orléans Commercial Court to review three separate proposals submitted for the troubled manufacturing site. Among them, the French government’s Ministry of Economy (Bercy) has singled out two industrial bids as particularly substantive.

The first acquisition framework is spearheaded by 32-year-old Cédric Meston via his holding entity Tomé. Meston, a former McKinsey consultant who co-founded plant-based protein firm Happyvore before pivoting to turnaround management of distressed industrial assets—including office furniture supplier Bluedigo in 2024, Tupperware France in 2025, and Béthune-based recycled tire producer Black Star in June 2026—has outlined a continuity plan. His proposal guarantees the preservation of the physical manufacturing footprint alongside a targeted capital injection into heavy machinery and production lines, financed through a private equity syndicate rather than commercial banking debt.

The second industrial contender is the Saint-Étienne-based metallurgical group Carlesimo, helmed by 30-year-old Jonathan Carlesimo. Having previously contested the 2024 bidding cycle—where the court ultimately favored a worker-owned cooperative (SCOP) model backed by regional authorities—Carlesimo’s renewed blueprint targets a scaled industrial footprint designed to stabilize baseline operations.

A third proposal, submitted by Hong Kong-based asset manager AA Investments—founded in 2020 by French-Iranian businessman Morteza Goshayeshi and his family—appears oriented primarily toward intellectual property and brand equity rather than sustaining active factory operations.

Workforce Exposure and the Structural Reality of Production Lines

The core friction point across all evaluated proposals centers on headcount retention. Out of 220 active positions currently recorded at the Orléans plant (down from 243 at the start of the year), the divergence in projected layoffs has triggered acute friction among labor representatives.

AA Investments’ proposal would result in near-total personnel reduction. Meanwhile, Carlesimo projects maintaining 125 roles, resulting in approximately 95 redundancies. Meston’s project targets 155 retained employees alongside 70 job cuts.

Factory operatives have voiced deep skepticism regarding operational viability under reduced staffing models. Pascal Colichet, a plant representative cited by Le Monde and the Journal du Net, noted that running even a single production line under stripped-down staffing constraints remains challenging, particularly given that the site houses five total lines, of which no more than two have remained active in recent years. Pascal Sudre, departmental secretary-general for the CGT union in Loiret, emphasized that any downsizing threshold remains unacceptable, asserting that labor unions will contest any plan failing to absorb the complete roster to secure long-term site viability.

Financial Audits and the Collapse of the Cooperative Model

The current redressement judiciaire follows the rapid unraveling of the SCOP framework established during the 2024 restructuring. Despite initial state backing and a highly publicized citizen crowdfunding campaign in November 2025 that generated 7 million euros within 48 hours, the cooperative failed to assemble the estimated 15 million euros required for sustainable capitalization.

Financial vulnerabilities compounded in the spring of 2026 when management ousted general manager François Marciano and his son, who served as financial director. Subsequent forensic audits ordered by authorities uncovered severe cash-flow depletion and operational missteps, though the Ministry of Economy clarified to Le Monde on September 10 that the investigation pointed to critical mismanagement rather than intentional fraud. The Orléans public prosecutor subsequently initiated a judicial inquiry, executing on-site searches in early September.

The 30-Second Verdict

Target Entity: Duralex (La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, France).

Duralex (La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, France). Current Legal Status: Placed in judicial redress on June 1, 2026.

Placed in judicial redress on June 1, 2026. Active Bidders: Tomé (Cédric Meston), Groupe Carlesimo (Jonathan Carlesimo), and AA Investments.

Tomé (Cédric Meston), Groupe Carlesimo (Jonathan Carlesimo), and AA Investments. Employment Impact: Current workforce stands at 220, with proposed retention ranging from near-zero (AA Investments) to 125 (Carlesimo) and 155 (Tomé).

Current workforce stands at 220, with proposed retention ranging from near-zero (AA Investments) to 125 (Carlesimo) and 155 (Tomé). Critical Milestone: Final court ruling scheduled for October 12, 2026.

As stakeholders await the Orléans tribunal’s verdict on October 12, the future of Duralex’s tempered glass production and long-standing industrial footprint hangs in the balance, caught between private equity restructuring, metallurgical consolidation, and the pressing demand for transparent labor protections.