Dutch PM Confident in Reaching Agreement with US on ASML Export Controls

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten has stepped directly into the high-stakes geopolitical crossfire surrounding semiconductor manufacturing, confirming on Sept. 25 that he has held direct talks with United States President Donald Trump to shield ASML from aggressive new trade restrictions. Speaking to Bloomberg TV in New York, Jetten expressed confidence that Washington and The Hague can avert a broader technological trade collision through a mutually workable compromise.

The diplomatic push comes as the semiconductor industry faces mounting pressure from American lawmakers advancing the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, commonly known as the MATCH bill. Introduced in April, the legislation aims to choke off advanced technology transfers to Beijing by targeting critical fabrication hardware. As the singular global manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, ASML sits squarely at the center of this legislative storm.

Defending ASML Against the MATCH Bill Framework

The MATCH bill proposes sweeping measures that would extend far beyond existing prohibitions. While EUV machinery has long been barred from export to China, the new legislative framework seeks to restrict deep ultraviolet immersion equipment sales and maintenance services. Crucially, the bill demands that allied nations like the Netherlands and Japan enforce matching export controls, threatening unilateral American oversight on foreign-made equipment containing US components if international synchronization fails.

Jetten emphasized that he has engaged extensively with the American president and congressional leaders regarding the legislation and the broader imperative of safeguarding the semiconductor industrial base. “We have already had several conversations with the American president and lawmakers about the MATCH bill and the importance of protecting the semiconductor industry,” Jetten told Bloomberg TV, adding that he remains confident in reaching an agreement that functions for all stakeholders.

The stakes for the Dutch tech giant are immense. ASML remains Europe’s most valuable company, anchoring the global supply chain required to manufacture advanced artificial intelligence processors. Market dynamics already reflect shifting global trade realities; ASML’s systems revenue attributable to China accounted for 14% in the second quarter, marking a decline from 19% in the preceding period as existing Dutch and international restrictions take hold.

Tying Trade Diplomacy to Global Security Realities

During his New York media appearances, the Dutch leader connected the ongoing technological friction with broader international security mandates, specifically addressing the protracted conflict in Ukraine. Nearly five years after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the full-scale invasion, Jetten argued that tightening economic pressure remains essential to compel Moscow toward meaningful peace negotiations.

Expressing frustration over diplomatic loopholes, Jetten noted that gaps in current enforcement undermine collective security efforts. “It is regrettable that some Russians remain excluded from sanctions lists,” Jetten stated, pointing to the necessity of ratcheting up restrictions to force the Russian Federation to the negotiating table.

As the dialogue between The Hague and Washington continues, the final contours of any potential agreement regarding ASML remain undisclosed. Yet Jetten’s direct outreach signals a proactive stance by the Dutch government to protect its technology exporter from extraterritorial overreach while balancing allied security demands.

How do you view the balance between national security controls and maintaining open global supply chains for critical AI hardware? Share your perspective below.