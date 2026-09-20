Earl Spencer Says Press Treatment of Harry and Meghan Echoes Diana’s Ordeal

Earl Spencer has told the BBC that the intense media treatment directed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “echoes” the relentless tabloid scrutiny faced by his late sister, Diana, Princess of Wales. Speaking in an interview scheduled to air on Sunday evening, he characterized the ongoing press hostility toward Harry and Meghan as a “cancerous influence” in their lives.

The Bottom Line The Core Claim: Earl Spencer argues that contemporary tabloid coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mirrors the destructive media environment that targeted Diana, Princess of Wales.

Earl Spencer argues that contemporary tabloid coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mirrors the destructive media environment that targeted Diana, Princess of Wales. The Memoir Backlash: The interview accompanies the release of Spencer’s new book detailing Diana’s life, which recently sparked a public pushback from Buckingham Palace over historical remarks attributed to the King.

The interview accompanies the release of Spencer’s new book detailing Diana’s life, which recently sparked a public pushback from Buckingham Palace over historical remarks attributed to the King. Ongoing Legal Battles: The commentary arrives as the Sussexes maintain a legal and public campaign against UK tabloid publishers over privacy breaches and toxic reporting.

Unpacking the Tabloid Echoes

The relationship between the British tabloid press and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has long been a flashpoint for international media debate. Earl Spencer did not mince words when assessing the daily public criticism directed at the couple. He noted that contemporary articles targeting the Sussexes can be “really, really unpleasant,” arguing that it would be “beholden on people to learn from Diana’s example.”

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Harry and Meghan have repeatedly pushed back against what they describe as a hostile media machine. In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex explicitly pointed to the toxic environment cultivated by sections of the British press. While the couple relocated to the United States, legal battles in London have continued. In July, Harry and several high-profile figures—including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley—unsuccessfully concluded a privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, though Harry has secured prior victories against Mirror Group and News Group.

Here is the kicker: the conversation around media ethics is no longer confined to courtrooms. It has bled directly into a wider publishing war involving senior members of the royal family.

Memoir Revelations and Palace Pushback

Earl Spencer’s broadcast remarks coincide with the rollout of his new memoir chronicling the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. The book has already generated friction with the monarchy, notably due to an explosive allegation that the King remarked “we’ll forget her soon enough” during conversations following Diana’s death. Spencer has publicly insisted he is “telling the truth,” accusing Buckingham Palace of attempting to gaslight him.

The Palace responded to the memoir’s claims through a statement issued on Wednesday. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson remarked, “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

Earl Spencer's Reaction to Harry and Meghan's Diana Tribute.

Spencer fired back at the institutional response, labeling it a poor imitation of the late Queen’s “recollections may vary” phrase, which was deployed in response to the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. Describing the Palace’s stance as “astonishingly provocative and below the belt,” Spencer maintained that the official pushback was designed to subtly brand him a liar without allowing the King to issue a direct denial.

Key Developments in the Spencer-Sussex Media Discourse Event / Milestone Primary Figures Context & Source Attribution BBC Interview Broadcast Earl Spencer, BBC The earl draws direct parallels between the press treatment of Diana and the Sussexes, calling it a “cancerous influence.” Memoir Publication Earl Spencer, the King Book release details Diana’s life and includes contested private remarks, prompting a formal pushback from Buckingham Palace. Sussex UK Visit & Legal Actions Duke and Duchess of Sussex The couple continues battles against UK tabloid publishers over privacy infringements and hostile coverage.

The Broader Cultural and Media Landscape

The intersection of royal biographies, media criticism, and digital-age syndication highlights a fundamental shift in how celebrity trauma is consumed. Outlets across the global media ecosystem continue to weigh the commercial imperatives of royal reporting against the psychological toll documented by public figures.

As Spencer’s BBC interview reaches global audiences, the debate over accountability in royal reporting remains as polarized as ever. Whether these fresh interventions will prompt structural changes in how tabloids police public figures—or simply fuel the next cycle of media commentary—remains the central question facing observers of the modern media landscape.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing friction between public figures and the tabloid press? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments below.