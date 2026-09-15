EASA Orders Urgent Wing Crack Inspections for 16 Airbus A380s

European aviation regulators have ordered urgent structural inspections of 16 Airbus A380 aircraft after the discovery of fatigue cracking in the wing mid-spars. Issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on June 22, 2026, and taking effect on June 24, 2026, the emergency directive requires five aircraft to undergo checks before their next commercial flight, while 11 others face deadlines within 25 flight cycles.

Emergency Airworthiness Directive Targets Wing Integrity

The latest mandate, Emergency Airworthiness Directive (2026-0119-E), stems from a thorough review of inspection data gathered under previous airworthiness requirements. Regulators concluded that the identified cracking could reduce the structural integrity of the wing. Specifically, the inspection protocol focuses on the wing mid-spars—critical structural elements located within the wing box.

Photo: aerotime.aero

Airbus developed a special detailed inspection program to catch these material failures before they threaten operational safety. Operators must obtain these testing procedures directly from Airbus and report their findings within seven days, regardless of whether a discrepancy is found. Any aircraft exhibiting structural anomalies must undergo repairs before returning to service.

Distribution Across Global Operators: Emirates and Qantas Impacted

The vast majority of the impacted jets belong to the world’s largest operator of the double-deck widebody. Out of the 16 aircraft flagged by EASA, 15 are operated by Dubai-based Emirates, which commands a fleet of more than 100 A380s out of the 251 total units delivered before Airbus ended the programme. The remaining affected jet belongs to Qantas.

Photo: aerospaceglobalnews.com

Five of the Emirates jets require immediate examination before lifting off commercially again. EASA has permitted limited, passenger-free ferry flights to reposition these specific aircraft to designated maintenance hubs. Meanwhile, Qantas confirmed that its affected aircraft, VH-OQI, was already undergoing heavy maintenance checks in Dresden, Germany, ensuring zero disruption to its active flight schedules.

The concentration of these directives among a handful of major international carriers means the global long-haul network will avoid sweeping capacity shocks. However, the mandate highlights the engineering complexities of sustaining the world’s largest passenger airliner as the fleet matures.

A Decade-Long Battle with Wing Rib and Spar Fatigue

This is not the first time the iconic four-engine superjumbo has faced structural scrutiny over its massive wingspan. Engineering teams have spent over a decade monitoring fatigue behavior across the global fleet. In 2012, EASA mandated inspections across all 67 in-service A380s. A subsequent safety directive in 2019 targeted outer rear spar cracking across 25 aircraft operated by carriers including Emirates, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, and Hi Fly.

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Entering service in 2007, the 73-meter-long aircraft with a wingspan approaching 80 metres has flown more than 800,000 flights and carried more than 300 million passengers. While many of the technologies pioneered on the aircraft successfully migrated into subsequent programmes like the Airbus A350, maintaining aging structures of this scale demands aggressive, continuous non-destructive testing regimens.

Regulators emphasize that there is currently no indication of an immediate safety risk across the wider global fleet. Yet, as these engineering marvels progress deeper into their operational lifecycles, rigorous structural monitoring remains essential to keeping them airborne.