Elizabeth Holmes Documentary “You Can See Everything” to Close Stockholm Film Festival

The secretive and heavily anticipated documentary You Can See Everything, which follows Elizabeth Holmes in the weeks leading up to her prison sentence, will serve as the closing film at the Stockholm International Film Festival this November, outlets across the Swedish media landscape reported.

The Bottom Line

The Project: Co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the 174-minute film initially set out to document Holmes before her prison term, expanding into a three-year study of staging and psychology.

Co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the 174-minute film initially set out to document Holmes before her prison term, expanding into a three-year study of staging and psychology. The Release: After a surprise secret premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6, the A24-distributed project is heading to Europe for its Nordic premiere.

After a surprise secret premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6, the A24-distributed project is heading to Europe for its Nordic premiere. The Festival Run: Stockholm Film Festival organizers confirmed the screening will close out the 12-day event running from November 11 to November 22.

A Surprise Premiere That Stunned the Festival Circuit

When the teaser for You Can See Everything dropped without warning, it caught the film world entirely off guard. As Svenska Dagbladet film critic Julia Finnsiö noted, no one even knew the project was being produced before its unannounced screening at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. Dagens Nyheter reported that the viral trailer—highlighting an uncomfortable, hypnotic staring contest between Holmes and Nathan Fielder—instantly turned the project into a major talking point. Variety described the final product as a unique blend of reality television, hangout cinema, and psychological circus.

The teaser trailer ‘YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING,’ a documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move.In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/LHRvYLXULH — https://x.com/FilmUpdates/status/2096759719704887445

From Prison Prep to a Three-Year Psychological Study

Production began in May 2023, just a month before Elizabeth Holmes was scheduled to begin serving her 11-year and three-month federal sentence for defrauding investors through her blood-testing startup, Theranos. According to Metro Mode, directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim gained near-unfiltered access to Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and their two young children. Dagens Nyheter noted that what started as an intimate final portrait evolved into a sprawling examination of self-deception and power dynamics, placing a convicted fraudster who built an empire on staging opposite a filmmaker renowned for treating staging as a conceptual art form.

Photo: Dagens Nyheter

Securing the Festival Closing Slot in Stockholm

The Stockholm International Film Festival locked down the Nordic premiere as the crowning event of its upcoming slate. Festival program director Beatrice Karlsson told Dagens Nyheter and MovieZine that the organization could not think of a better way to conclude the 12 days of screenings than with such a unique and groundbreaking film. Aftonbladet and other outlets confirmed that the festival runs from November 11 to November 22, with full program details arriving in mid-October. While distributor A24 has not yet announced a broad Swedish theatrical release date, the festival screening offers audiences their first major opportunity to see the 174-minute feature on the big screen.