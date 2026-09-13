Emma Bonino Lying in State at Campidoglio Ahead of State Funeral

Emma Bonino, the historic leader radical who passed away at 78, received a solemn and deeply personal farewell in Rome as her public viewing opened at the Campidoglio, draped in the blue flag of the European Union. The casket arrived at the Sala della Protomoteca, drawing hundreds of citizens, political leaders, and family members to the heart of the Italian capital for two days of mourning ahead of state funeral rites.

A Public Farewell Beneath the Banner of United Europe

The atmosphere inside the Campidoglio was heavy with reverence as mourners formed long queues across the cobblestones of Piazza del Campidoglio. +Europa secretary Riccardo Magi personally draped the European Union flag over the casket, a tribute to Bonino’s devotion to continental integration and international law. Resting beside the flag was a black-and-white portrait chosen by her family and captured by photographer Ilaria Magliocchetti Lombi, one of the few photographers Bonino allowed to take her picture.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri joined family members—including Bonino’s brother Giovanni and sister Domenica—alongside political figures like Benedetto Della Vedova to receive the procession. Speaking to reporters outside the chamber, Gualtieri emphasized the widespread public sentiment of gratitude. The mayor noted, “Our country is better thanks to her,” pointing to her campaigns for civil rights, individual freedom, and the theme of hunger.

Remembering a Combative Champion of Human Rights

The outpouring at the Campidoglio reflected a political career that challenged the status quo. Pierferdinando Casini, the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, paid homage to Bonino’s internationalism, contrasting her defense of multilateral institutions with modern political currents. “She was a European as we all should be, if we think our future is, as it inevitably is, European,” Casini stated. He also highlighted her advocacy for the International Criminal Court.

Photo: tgcom24.mediaset.it

Bonino’s journey as a radical activist left a mark on Italy’s legislative landscape. Visitors filing past her bier left behind handwritten notes in the visitor registry, whispering simple expressions of thanks for a life dedicated to expanding the boundaries of Italian democracy.

The Road to the State-Civil Funeral

The public viewing at the Sala della Protomoteca remains open through Monday evening, offering citizens a final opportunity to pay their respects. The formal state funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 15, at 12:30 p.m. inside the same historic chambers at the Campidoglio.

Photo: lapresse.it

As Italy prepares to bid its final farewell, the draped EU flag and the lines of ordinary citizens serve as a testament to a leader who spent her life fighting for a more open society. How will history judge the legacy of Italy’s political rebel? Share your thoughts on Bonino’s enduring impact in the comments below.