Emma Jones Secures The Blaze’s Treble With Last-Ball One-Day Cup Final Win

The Blaze secured a domestic treble by defeating Hampshire by three wickets in a dramatic last-ball thriller during the Women’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge, with Emma Jones hitting a boundary off the final delivery to seal the victory.

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The Dramatic Finish and Treble Glory

Having already captured the Vitality Blast and Vitality T20 County Cup, the Trent Bridge-based side appeared to be cruising toward Hampshire’s target of 252.

But the contest swung violently in the death overs. That left The Blaze needing 30 runs from the final three overs, transforming a routine chase into a tactical nightmare.

Tactical Breakdown of the Innings

The Blaze captain Kirstie Gordon won the toss and Hampshire elected to bat, laboring early against the miserliness of Grace Ballinger and Charley Phillips, who conceded only 11 runs in the opening five overs. However, openers Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier adapted to the surface, constructing an 84-run stand from 106 balls to stabilize the innings.

Photo: cricinfo.com

The middle overs saw McCaughan and Freya Kemp dominate through smart rotation and boundary-hitting, pushing Hampshire to 166-2 in the 32nd over. That is when Lucy Higham intervened with tactical precision. Higham dismissed Kemp via a stumping and removed Naomi Dattani to finish with 4-49, while Phillips tore through the lower order with three quick wickets, restricting Hampshire to 251-9.

Match Statistics Overview

Women’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final Key Metrics Team Total Score Top Scorer Key Bowler Hampshire 251-9 (50 ov) Ella McCaughan (78) Lucy Higham (4-49) The Blaze 254-7 (50 ov) Tammy Beaumont (74) Amanda-Jade Wellington (3-36)

Nerves of Steel in the Final Over

Chasing 252, The Blaze relied on a fluent 95-run opening partnership between Sarah Bryce and Tammy Beaumont. But Wellington turned the screws by removing both Bryce sisters in a single over. Beaumont fought on to score 74 before falling lbw to Wellington, sparking a wobble that left the chase hanging in the balance.

Photo: bbc.com

With 17 required from the final two overs, Jones stepped up. She executed a nerveless reverse-pull and a straight drive for boundaries. Despite a run-out involving Higham on the third ball of the final over, Jones sealed the treble by sweeping Daisy Gibb’s final delivery to the boundary, breaking Hampshire’s hearts on home soil for the second successive year.

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