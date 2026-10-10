Erie, Pennsylvania Shooting Leaves Nine Dead After Standoff

Nine people are dead following a shooting and standoff in Erie, Pennsylvania, that authorities described as a horrific and devastating scene.

The 5 p.m. Outbreak on Perry Street

The tragedy began unfolding just before 5 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026, in the 700 block of Perry Street, roughly a mile northwest of downtown Erie.

When officers arrived, they discovered two women shot to death out in the street. Witnesses on the scene reported that the armed suspect then fled inside a nearby house, instantly transforming the chaotic encounter into a tense, armed standoff. Officers and the SWAT team surrounded the home, and officers used loudspeakers to order the man inside to surrender, while more gunshots were heard.

A Horrific Discovery During the Standoff

After securing a warrant, tactical officers forced their way past the threshold of the home. Inside, they uncovered a devastating toll of lives lost both inside and outside the physical structure.

Photo: WTAE

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah offered a candid assessment of the catastrophe to local media outlets, including WJET and WFXP. “This is one of the most difficult and heartbreaking scenes our officers and investigators have ever encountered,” Chief Lorah stated. Chief Lorah also stated, Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy. There are no words that can be adequately expressed the magnitude of the loss of life here, and remarked, I can’t confirm or deny the amount of individuals that were involved here. I can tell you that this is a tragic, tragic situation. Authorities said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigation and Community Impact

City officials released an official statement confirming that the immediate crisis has been contained and that there is no ongoing threat or active danger to the general public. The city stated, We understand that this news brings deep shock and sorrow to our residents, and we want to assure the public that the situation has been contained, and added, Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by tonight’s tragedy. Investigators from the Erie Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division spent the evening and subsequent morning hours processing the extensive crime scene.

Photo: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As of Saturday, October 10, 2026, authorities have withheld the specific identities of the victims and the deceased suspect pending family notifications and further forensic verification.