Erling Haaland: Man City Stats, Goals, and Career History

As Manchester City prepares for its upcoming fixtures, all eyes remain fixed on Erling Haaland and his remarkable scoring output. The 26-year-old Norwegian striker continues to be a central figure, delivering consistent performances in the final third that keep the club competing at the highest level of European and domestic football.

For supporters and analysts tracking the Premier League, understanding Haaland’s trajectory involves looking closely at his current campaign numbers and historical achievements. In the 2026/2027 Premier League season, Erling Haaland has recorded 5 goals and 0 assists across 450 minutes of play, maintaining an average FotMob rating of 7.99 according to FotMob. His efficiency inside the penalty box consistently ranks him among the top-performing forwards in the English top flight.

Evaluating his recent output reveals a robust run of form. Over his last ten appearances across club and international competitions, Haaland has found the back of the net against domestic and European opponents alike. Notable fixtures include a 90-minute shift in a 5-3 home victory against Sunderland on September 20, 2026, where he scored one goal, and a decisive strike in a 1-0 away win against Manchester United on September 13, 2026. Prior to those outings, he netted twice during a 2-0 win away at FC Porto on September 8, 2026, and contributed a goal in a 1-0 home win against Coventry City on September 5, 2026, as noted by FotMob.

Career Statistics and Domestic Dominance

Haaland’s ascent to global stardom is underpinned by a prolific career spanning multiple European leagues. Born on July 21, 2000, and from Norway, the left-footed striker began his professional journey with Bryne before moving to Molde. His explosive talents later took him to Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, before sealing his transfer to Manchester City.

Throughout his career at club level, Haaland has accumulated an impressive collection of silverware. He has won 14 titles, including multiple Premier League crowns (2022/2023, 2023/2024) and FA Cup trophies (2022/2023, 2025/2026) with Manchester City, alongside the Champions League in 2022/2023. His trophy cabinet also features the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Community Shield, and the EFL Cup, complemented by domestic honors earned during his time with Borussia Dortmund and Salzburg.

International Presence and Squad Integration

Beyond his domestic duties, Haaland represents the Norway national team. Having represented his country through various youth brackets from U17 to U21, he now plays alongside teammates such as Martin Ødegaard and Oscar Bobb. His international record features goals in World Cup qualifiers and UEFA competitions, further cementing his status as one of Europe’s premier generational talents.

Within Manchester City’s evolving squad—which features established stars like Rúben Dias and Phil Foden alongside newer additions—Haaland’s tactical role as an advanced target man dictates how opponents set up defensively. Advanced performance metrics highlight his exceptional expected goals (xG) metrics and high defensive work rate relative to his primary position as a central striker.

What Lies Ahead

As Manchester City navigates a demanding fixture list across domestic and continental competitions, the immediate focus shifts to Haaland’s fitness, tactical deployment, and ability to sustain his scoring momentum. Opposing defenses will continue to tailor their defensive structures to limit his space, making every upcoming match a test of his movement and finishing prowess.

Photo: fotmob.com

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