Ethiopia: Chemicals Used in Gold Mining Reportedly Killing Wildlife in Borena

Informal gold mining activities in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region have sparked urgent alarms as chemical extractions contaminate local water sources. Park officials and residents warn that toxic substances are killing endemic wildlife, including endangered birds, while joint authorities have detained three individuals in connection with the contamination.

Chemical Contamination Threatens Borena National Park Wildlife

Local residents in Arsite, Abunu Kebele of Gomole Woreda, near Borena National Park, have raised serious alarms regarding the environmental impact of informal gold mining operations. According to local reporting, individuals engaged in gold extraction have been releasing chemicals used in the extraction process onto the ground and into water sources, contaminating habitats and water used by wildlife. Boru Jaldesa, a resident of Abunu Kebele, stated that the chemicals had mixed with water sources and were harming various wildlife species, particularly birds and bees.

Particular concern centers on Stresemann’s bushcrow (Zavattariornis stresemanni), an avian species endemic to Ethiopia and associated with the Borena region. The species is classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. A resident of Yabelo town warned that continued contamination could further damage the local environment and increase risks to birds and other wildlife.

“If domestic animals or people accidentally consume the polluted water or chemical, the fatal danger currently happening to the birds could happen to people as well,” Boru said. Boru Jaldesa, a resident of Abunu Kebele

Joint Enforcement Actions and Park Authorities Respond

Borena National Park officials confirmed to Addis Standard that three people have been detained in connection with the mining activities. Niguse Wata, head of Borena National Park, said the individuals were apprehended through a joint effort involving the park, the Climate Change Authority, the Borena Zone Water and Energy/Minerals Department, and Gomole Woreda authorities.

According to Niguse, the mining is being carried out manually by local pastoralists rather than large-scale mining companies. He attributed the activity partly to a lack of awareness among those involved. He added that park staff are currently conducting monitoring and protection activities to safeguard the natural resources of Borena National Park, which extends toward the Kenyan border.

Gelgelo Dedacha, an expert at Borena National Park, said the park, in coordination with relevant government bodies, is conducting research and taking necessary measures to assess and address the damage reportedly caused by the chemicals. Residents and park officials noted that the exact number of birds and other wildlife affected remains undetermined.

Broader Industry Pressures and Regional Extraction Tensions

Days ago, Addis Standard reported that the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) had issued an urgent notice of requirement to foreign and domestic companies operating in Oromia’s extractive sector, calling on them to ensure local communities participate in and directly benefit from mining projects. The group also cited the recent deadly incident at the Tulu Kapi gold project in western Oromia as an example of the consequences it said could follow when its stated requirements are not met.

In the notice, the OLA called on companies seeking to operate in Oromia to hold thorough and transparent deliberations with local communities on mechanisms for their direct participation and benefit. It said extractive operations should not proceed without such arrangements being established and agreed upon, and demanded that companies implement and maintain verifiable environmental standards throughout their operations.

Photo: reuters.com

The warning followed a deadly security incident at the Tulu Kapi gold project on 4 September, after which KEFI Gold and Copper suspended development activities. The UK-listed company said multiple security personnel and community members were killed, including one of its employees.

Concerns over the environmental and social impacts of mining in Oromia have also been raised in connection with MIDROC Investment Group’s former operations at the Lega Dembi gold mine near Shakiso in Guji Zone. Communities living around the mine have for years raised concerns over alleged pollution and its impact on public health, while residents and activists have reported health problems they attributed to exposure to toxic substances and heavy metals associated with mining activities. The allegations sparked protests and contributed to the suspension of MIDROC Gold’s operations at Lega Dembi in 2018, following demonstrations by local residents demanding accountability over alleged environmental pollution and its health consequences.

Additionally, in March 2026, Human Rights Watch and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child raised concerns over the potential impact of pollution from the Lega Dembi mine on children and surrounding communities.