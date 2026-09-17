EU Childhood Vaccination Rates Decline in 16 Countries, Study Finds

According to an analysis published in The Lancet Regional Health, 16 EU member states have registered declines in vaccination rates for at least four routine childhood immunizations since the COVID-19 pandemic. While long-term data over four decades shows historically high coverage in certain regions, systemic disruptions and rising misinformation have triggered a worrying retreat in public health protection.

However, the comprehensive review of World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF data spanning from 1980 to 2024 reveals a fragile landscape.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Routine Immunization Erosion: Sixteen European Union countries experienced drops in coverage across at least four vital childhood vaccines, driven by pandemic-era healthcare disruptions and growing misinformation.

Sixteen European Union countries experienced drops in coverage across at least four vital childhood vaccines, driven by pandemic-era healthcare disruptions and growing misinformation. Targeted Vulnerabilities: Data shows the steepest declines occurred in immunizations targeting meningitis B and polio—falling in 20 nations—followed by hepatitis B and standard diphtheria, tetanus, and polio formulations.

Data shows the steepest declines occurred in immunizations targeting meningitis B and polio—falling in 20 nations—followed by hepatitis B and standard diphtheria, tetanus, and polio formulations. A Fractured European Map: While nations like Luxembourg and Portugal maintained high coverage benchmarks above 95% in 2024, countries such as Romania dipped below 80%, highlighting a dangerous geographical disparity in disease prevention.

Decades of Progress Met by a Post-Pandemic Retreat

The extensive epidemiological study published in The Lancet Regional Health evaluated seven distinct infant immunizations across all 27 EU member states over a 40-year window. Historically, the European Union made substantial strides in mitigating vaccine-preventable diseases. By 2024, Luxembourg and Portugal successfully sustained at least 95% coverage across all seven baseline vaccinations. Conversely, nations like Romania lagged significantly, with overall coverage slipping below 80%.

Photo: lessentiel.lu

Despite these historical highs, a broad deterioration began taking shape around the turning point of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2019 and 2022, routine healthcare access faced severe bottlenecks. Data from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Ireland, the Netherlands, Romania, and Sweden demonstrate a downward trajectory across all seven tracked immunizations. Meanwhile, Germany and Spain recorded declines across five vaccines, and France and Italy saw mixed results with increases in four areas offset by drops in three others.

Granular Analysis of Immunization Deficits

When examining the specific antigens involved, the data points to clear patterns of regression. The sharpest recent drops affected immunizations shielding infants against meningitis B and poliomyelitis, both registering setbacks across 20 distinct countries. Hepatitis B coverage followed closely, retreating in 18 nations, while traditional combination therapies for diphtheria, tetanus, and polio fell in 17 countries. Interestingly, measles and rubella immunization rates exhibited comparatively fewer negative shifts, though herd immunity thresholds remain precarious.

Photo: dhnet.be

Public health authorities emphasize that maintaining elevated, sustained coverage is critical to preventing the resurgence of vaccine-preventable outbreaks. Over the past fifty years, global vaccination campaigns have drastically reduced the burden of severe pathologies—including tetanus, pertussis, pneumonia, measles, flu and diphtheria—averting more than 154 million deaths worldwide, primarily among young children. The erosion of these protective thresholds threatens to reverse hard-won epidemiological gains.

Vaccine Category / Target Pathogen Number of EU Nations Showing Declines Primary Epidemiological Impact Meningitis B & Poliomyelitis 20 Countries Highest frequency of post-pandemic coverage reduction across Europe. Hepatitis B 18 Countries Compromises long-term protection against chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Diphtheria, Tetanus, Polio 17 Countries Weakens baseline defense against acute bacterial toxins and severe respiratory spasms. All 7 Baseline Infant Vaccines 6 Countries (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Ireland, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden) Generalized systemic failure across every tracked pediatric immunization metric.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The Path Forward for Public Health Infrastructure

The findings from The Lancet Regional Health underscore an urgent need for European health systems to actively rebuild community trust and repair pediatric care delivery pathways.

Marion County sees decline in childhood vaccination rates, similar to nationwide trend

References

The Lancet Regional Health. Long-term trends and recent declines in infant vaccination coverage across the European Union (1980–2024).

World Health Organization (WHO) & UNICEF. Global immunization coverage data and regional health tracking reports.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or vaccination schedule.