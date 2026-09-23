EU Kids Act: What to Know About the Proposed Social Media Ban Under 15

The European Commission has officially proposed the EU Kids Act, a sweeping legislative framework designed to restrict social media access, mandate strict age verification, and ban addictive UI design elements like infinite scroll for minors across member states.

The Digital Fatigue and the Push for Strict Limits

Teens in the European Union spend an average of four hours and thirty minutes online during school days, spiking to 6.1 hours on weekends, according to data released by the European Commission. These figures catalyzed the creation of the EU Kids Act, a comprehensive regulatory proposal aimed at shielding children and adolescents from the structural harms of social media, video games, and AI-powered chatbots.

The regulatory initiative responds directly to alarming findings from a scientific expert group commissioned by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the spring of 2026. By July, the group advised sweeping usage restrictions for minors under 13, linking early exposure to heightened rates of depression, sleep deprivation, and compulsive behavior. According to the data, children who start using social media before age 10 log roughly 7.5 hours of screen time on weekends, compared to 5.7 hours for those who wait until after age 14.

Furthermore, the metrics surrounding online victimization underscore the urgency of the framework. One in three teenagers reports feeling stressed, socially excluded, or unable to concentrate. One in four children encounters distressing content such as hate speech or graphic violence, and an identical proportion experiences online grooming or sexual harassment before turning 18.

A Structured Age-Gating Model

To curb these systemic risks, the legislative proposal establishes a rigid, development-based tier system for digital access:

0 to under 3 years: Zero access to social media or high-risk digital services, with recommendations for parents to eliminate screen time in favor of direct interaction.

Zero access to social media or high-risk digital services, with recommendations for parents to eliminate screen time in favor of direct interaction. 3 to under 13 years: Fully parent-controlled accounts restricted to specially vetted, child-appropriate platforms.

Fully parent-controlled accounts restricted to specially vetted, child-appropriate platforms. 13 to under 15 years: Restricted “entry accounts” featuring limited contact lists, daily time caps, and mandatory parental companion apps.

Restricted “entry accounts” featuring limited contact lists, daily time caps, and mandatory parental companion apps. 15 to under 18 years: Independent account creation permitted, but strictly bound to environments engineered to be safe by design.

These tiered restrictions align with international movements, drawing a clear parallel to Australia’s strict social media ban for teenagers under 16 implemented in 2025.

Overhauling Platform Architecture

Beyond simple age limits, the EU Kids Act forces tech companies to re-architect their user interfaces for minor accounts. Independent of age brackets, services—including AI companions—must disable dark patterns. Features like autoplay, endless feeds, manipulative reward loops, and aggressive push notifications face an outright ban for users under 18.

Photo: deutschlandfunk.de

Moreover, hardware access permissions change fundamentally. Cameras, geolocation sensors, and microphones will remain locked by default for minor accounts. Private default settings and friction-heavy contact barriers against unknown users will be legally enforced.

Industry compliance mechanisms also shift radically under the new framework. Rather than forcing regulatory bodies to prove violations after the fact, major platform operators must proactively submit compliance plans to the European Commission, which retains a strict 30-day review window. New features cannot be deployed without a positive evaluation, and app stores face mandatory enforcement of uniform age ratings.

Shifting Accountability to Big Tech

The enforcement model relies on a centralized, EU-wide age-verification application to eliminate self-certification loopholes, while legacy accounts face random audits. Josephine Ballon of the non-profit organization HateAid characterized the legislation as both an advancement and a political capitulation. Ballon noted that the reliance on the Kids Act demonstrates that the existing provisions of the Digital Services Act—which took effect in 2024—failed in practice because platforms refused to implement them.

FULL PRESSER: EU Moves to Restrict Social Media for Children as New Kids Act Targets Big Tech | AC1G

Education researcher Nina Kolleck emphasized that the draft targets the root of the problem by creating uniform European rules that supersede fragmented national initiatives. As the proposal moves through the European Parliament and member states, tech companies face a clear reality: compliance is no longer optional, and algorithmic design choices will face direct state intervention.