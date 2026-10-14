EUR/GBP rebounds from multi-month low on German inflation

The EUR/GBP currency pair rebounded from a multi-month low on Tuesday, driven by stronger-than-expected German inflation prints and profit-taking following a two-week sell-off, as reported by VT Markets.

The Bottom Line

Technical Reprieve: The currency pair found footing after plunging past the 0.8467 Fibonacci support level, which marks a 61.8% retracement of the 0.8222 to 0.8865 range.

The currency pair found footing after plunging past the 0.8467 Fibonacci support level, which marks a 61.8% retracement of the 0.8222 to 0.8865 range. Macro Catalyst: Accelerating German inflation data in September combined with a softer U.S. dollar and declining crude oil prices to fuel the rebound.

German Inflation Acceleration and Broad Eurozone Pressures

The upward correction in EUR/GBP arrives on the heels of renewed inflationary momentum in Germany throughout September. This domestic pricing pressure offered temporary relief to the single currency, helping it bounce away from levels not seen since June 5, 2025.

Yet, the broader fundamental backdrop across the currency block remains burdened by structural headwinds. Persistent fiscal volatility in France continues to weigh on investor sentiment, compounding wider European Union pressures tied to regional energy markets and ongoing geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Technical Resistance Levels Limit Short-Term Upside

Despite the intraday recovery, underlying daily momentum indicators remain bearish. Market participants are monitoring the 10-day moving average near 0.8480, which now functions as an immediate overhead barrier.

Additional technical resistance sits near 0.8530, aligning with the 20-day moving average and the swing low recorded on August 17. On the downside, primary support rests at 0.8428, followed by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8373 and the May 29, 2025 low of 0.8355.

Technical Metric / Level Price Point Significance Resistance 2 0.8543 Upper boundary of near-term consolidation Resistance 1 0.8530 20-day moving average and August 17 low Immediate Resistance 0.8480 10-day moving average Support 1 0.8428 First major downside floor Support 2 0.8373 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level

Profit-Taking and Dollar Weakness

The corrective bounce was heavily reinforced by profit-taking after the cross suffered uninterrupted losses across a two-week window. Concurrently, a retreating U.S. dollar and lower global crude oil valuations altered cross-asset flows, creating space for European crosses to adjust.

Traders navigating the current technical boundaries continue to eye the 0.8300 psychological handle as downside selling pressure resumes its test of overarching macroeconomic vulnerabilities.