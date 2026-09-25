Ex-Fideuram Chairman Scammed Out of €36M in AI WhatsApp and Voice Fraud

Former Fideuram chairman Paolo Molesini fell victim to an international fraud scheme worth 36 million euros last February, after scammers utilized artificial intelligence voice-cloning technology and spoofed WhatsApp messaging to impersonate top banking executives and international legal counsel.

The Anatomy of an AI-Enabled Executive Impostor Scam

The sophisticated fraud campaign targeting the Italian financial sector relied on multi-channel social engineering. Paolo Molesini received a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by Carlo Messina, director of parent company Banca Intesa. The message demanded urgent execution of high-value bank transfers via Fideuram’s treasury department, framing the transactions as essential to secure a foreign financial opportunity for the parent bank.

To reinforce the illusion of legitimacy, the perpetrators engaged a prominent business lawyer, managing partner Paolo Nastasi of A&O Shearman Italia, who was entirely unaware of the scheme. The fraudsters used deepfake audio technology to replicate Nastasi’s voice during phone calls with Molesini, convincing the former banking executive of the transaction’s validity.

Capital Flight and International Recovery Efforts

Capital left the bank’s coffers in a series of unauthorized transfers totaling approximately 95 million euros, routed primarily to accounts in China and Hong Kong. Once the deception was uncovered, Fideuram triggered rapid international interbank cooperation protocols. These emergency financial controls enabled authorities, including the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, to intercept and recover a significant portion of the funds abroad.

However, 36 million euros remain missing. Investigators report that this portion of the capital vanished upon conversion into cryptocurrencies. Global law enforcement agencies are currently deploying international letters rogatory across multiple jurisdictions to track the digital assets before the perpetrators can successfully liquidate them.

The Technical Reality of Generative Audio Exploits