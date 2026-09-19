Exercise-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation Reduces Heart Attacks and Hospital Admissions in Coronary Heart Disease

Exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation reduces heart attacks and likely reduces hospital admissions for people with coronary heart disease. Updated evidence current to March 2026 confirms that structured physical activity programs improve patient well-being, may reduce mortality risks, and are cost-effective.

Understanding Coronary Heart Disease and the Role of Structured Recovery

Coronary heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. The condition develops when main blood vessels supplying the heart become narrowed or blocked by fatty deposits, restricting blood flow. Thanks to improvements in treatment, more patients now survive and live with chronic symptoms like angina, or chest pain, and breathlessness during physical activity.

To manage the condition and reduce the risk of future problems, exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation is used. These structured programs include exercise, sometimes combined with education or psychological support. By engaging the heart muscle, patients can enhance cardiovascular efficiency and lower resting blood pressure.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Better Outcomes: Participating in structured exercise programs reduces the risk of subsequent heart attacks and likely prevents hospital admissions.

Participating in structured exercise programs reduces the risk of subsequent heart attacks and likely prevents hospital admissions. Accessible Formats: Modern rehabilitation extends beyond hospital walls into home-based and digital mobile app programs.

Modern rehabilitation extends beyond hospital walls into home-based and digital mobile app programs. Whole-Body Wellness: Beyond physical conditioning, regular movement is associated with increased well-being for up to 12 months.

What the 2026 Comprehensive Evidence Review Revealed

An update of clinical trials, current to March 2026, analyzed 107 studies encompassing 26,886 participants. The evaluated cohorts included individuals who had a heart attack, surgery to restore blood flow to the heart, or have angina or blocked arteries. Interventions ranged from hospital-based circuits to home aerobic routines utilizing static cycling, walking, and digital applications.

The statistical findings demonstrate clinical efficacy. Exercise-based rehabilitation for a duration of six to 12 months probably reduces deaths from any cause, preventing one death for every 125 participants. Furthermore, the data reveals a large reduction in heart attacks, preventing one for every 71 participants enrolled in structured regimens.

Hospital admission rates were also affected. Evidence shows that for every 17 people participating in exercise-based rehabilitation, one hospital admission is likely to be prevented. Cost-effectiveness analyses based on eight studies confirm that these programs are cost-effective.

Comparative Data on Cardiac Rehabilitation Efficacy

Clinical Endpoint Studies & Sample Size Observed Clinical Impact Number Needed to Treat (NNT) All-Cause Mortality 30 studies (10,391 people) Probably reduces deaths from any cause 1 death prevented per 125 participants Heart-Related Mortality 20 studies (7,277 people) May reduce deaths from heart-related causes 1 death prevented per 200 participants Recurrent Heart Attacks 25 studies (8,584 people) Large reduction in heart attacks 1 heart attack prevented per 71 participants Hospital Admissions 21 studies (3,868 people) Probably reduces overall hospital admissions 1 admission prevented per 17 participants

Global Implementation and Demographics

While clinical trials increasingly incorporate digital and home-based formats, demographic gaps remain. Women comprised only 17% of overall study participants. However, the inclusion of numerous trials from low- and middle-income countries enhances the relevance of these findings for those countries.

Photo: healthline.com

The Future of Lifelong Cardiovascular Management

Exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation helps people with coronary heart disease manage their condition.