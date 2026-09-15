Facility Maintenance and Plumbing Systems Specialist in Groton, CT

Groton, Connecticut, is currently looking to fill a full-time position for a facility maintenance and plumbing systems technician to support local infrastructure and municipal operations. The role requires hands-on expertise in maintaining, troubleshooting, and repairing complex plumbing networks and associated facility systems without requiring a security clearance, according to recent municipal recruitment notices.

As municipalities continue to prioritize infrastructure resilience and reliable daily operations, skilled trade positions like this facility maintenance and plumbing systems technician opening in Groton play a vital role. Local government agencies and public works departments increasingly rely on experienced technical professionals to prevent costly system failures and ensure municipal buildings remain fully operational for staff and the public.

For local job seekers and experienced tradespeople in New London County and surrounding regions, this opportunity offers a stable career path within the public sector. Understanding the specific duties, qualifications, and operational context of the Groton plumbing systems role helps applicants evaluate whether their background aligns with municipal expectations.

Role Requirements and Operational Scope

The facility maintenance and plumbing systems technician position based in Groton, Connecticut, is structured as a full-time employment opportunity. Municipal listings indicate that applicants do not need a security clearance to be considered for the role, broadening the talent pool for qualified plumbers and maintenance specialists.

Day-to-day responsibilities typically involve inspecting water supply lines, drainage networks, heating components, and facility fixtures. Technicians must be capable of diagnosing mechanical issues swiftly, performing preventative maintenance schedules, and executing emergency repairs when pipe failures or sanitation challenges arise within municipal facilities.

Infrastructure Maintenance in Groton

Maintaining public buildings requires close coordination with municipal facilities management teams. Technicians in these roles must comply with state and local plumbing codes, safety regulations, and environmental standards governing water conservation and waste disposal in Connecticut.

Groton’s coastal environment and historic infrastructure present unique maintenance challenges, from managing corrosion risks to updating aging pipe networks. Hiring dedicated plumbing specialists helps the municipality mitigate long-term repair expenses and maintain safe, compliant environments across public properties.

Application and Next Steps

Interested candidates can review full job descriptions, qualification criteria, and submission deadlines through municipal employment portals or local recruitment boards. Applicants are generally required to demonstrate prior professional experience in plumbing or general facility maintenance, along with relevant state licenses or certifications.

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As local authorities process incoming applications, candidates should ensure their licensing credentials and employment histories are up to date. Further updates regarding interview timelines and hiring decisions will be handled directly through the Groton municipal personnel office.

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