Family of Deceased Facebook Moderator to Sue Meta and Telus

The family of a former Facebook content moderator who died by suicide in Lyon, France, is preparing to seek between 200,000 and 500,000 euros in compensation from Meta and its subcontractor, Telus, linking her death to post-traumatic stress disorder developed during her employment.

Legal Action Over Workplace Psychological Damage

The legal strategy is currently being evaluated by Roberto Castro, an attorney representing the family of the deceased former moderator. The upcoming claim targets both Meta and Telus for their alleged direct responsibility in the suicide. Criminal avenues are also not being ruled out by the legal representation.

Law firm Bastet, where Castro practices, is already managing a separate labor lawsuit. That collective action involves more than 700 former moderators from Facebook and Instagram demanding 100,000 euros each from Meta and Telus. The suit centers on the moral and psychological harm inflicted by reviewing intense and graphic content.

The Barcelona Operations and Telus Subcontracting

The moderator who died was part of the group of 700 workers who sued Meta and CCC Barcelona Digital Services, a subsidiary of the Canadian firm Telus International, which employed staff to filter Facebook content from offices located in Barcelona’s Torre Glòries.

Employment records show the worker was employed at Telus between 2022 and 2025. According to statements from attorney Roberto Castro, the firm holds email correspondence sent by the former employee detailing the mental health struggles brought on by her tasks. By 2023, she began exhibiting symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder due to exposure to extreme violence in the filtered material, which led to a medical leave of absence and a subsequent negotiated dismissal accompanied by a 2,000-euro severance.

Wider Judicial Probes Into Content Moderation Contracts

Meta rescinded its content review contract in Barcelona with Telus in April 2025. That cancellation triggered a collective dismissal affecting approximately 2,000 workers.

Concurrently, a Barcelona court is investigating a separate criminal complaint filed by Meta content moderators. That action alleges crimes against workers’ rights, injuries caused by gross negligence, and offenses against moral integrity. The complaint points to psychological damage sustained during content filtering operations allegedly conducted without a psychosocial risk prevention plan.