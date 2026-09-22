Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Colston Loveland, Drake London & More

As the 2026 NFL season barrels into Week 3, fantasy football managers face early panic over underperforming stars like Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, and George Pickens.

When box scores lie, underlying usage metrics tell the real story of who will bounce back and who belongs on the bench.

Colston Loveland and the Total Panic Threshold

Through two games, rookie tight end Colston Loveland has managed just one catch for three receiving yards on five targets. For a player drafted inside the top 40 picks in many Yahoo leagues, that output triggers total panic. But there is a catch beneath the surface numbers.

Loveland generated 12.27 expected PPR points and saw two end-zone targets, while playing 87% of Chicago’s offensive snaps in Week 2, according to data highlighted by Yahoo Sports. Yet, his expected points per game sit at a modest 6.13. Positive regression only helps if the weekly workload actually grows.

Managers cannot drop a high-investment tight end this early. However, securing another playable option at the position is essential while waiting for Chicago to scheme him a more robust passing-game role.

Rashee Rice and Kansas City Passing Volume Realities

Rashee Rice presents a fascinating puzzle for fantasy managers. He has accumulated 22.2 PPR points through two weeks, including a Week 1 touchdown and an 83-yard performance in Week 2.

Look closer, though, and the workload raises red flags. Rice has garnered only eight total targets through two games. During a high-octane Week 2 where the Chiefs generated 51 dropbacks and 382 passing yards, Travis Kelce drew 11 targets, Kenneth Walker saw 10, Xavier Worthy handled seven, and Rice lagged behind with just six, as reported by Fantasy Nerds.

The offense is humming, but Rice is not commanding a high enough target share to justify his draft capital. Expectations must be adjusted until Andy Reid makes him a consistent priority again.

George Pickens and Emeka Egbuka in Some Panic Mode

Not every slow start demands an emergency exit strategy. George Pickens sits firmly in the “Some Panic” tier after catching nine passes for 68 yards and zero touchdowns through two weeks, totaling 15.8 PPR points.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The underlying process remains encouraging. Pickens has earned 14 targets—worth 23.11 expected PPR points—and commands roughly 23% of the Cowboys’ target share, according to Yahoo Sports. Patience is warranted here, and aggressive managers might even buy low from panicking league-mates.

Player Draft Status / Cost 2-Week Actual PPR Expected PPR Points Panic Level Colston Loveland Top 40 (Yahoo) 1.3 12.27 Total Panic Rashee Rice Early-Round Pick 22.2 22.20 Total Panic George Pickens Mid-Round Target 15.8 23.11 Some Panic Emeka Egbuka Roster Staple 21.6 23.01 Some Panic

Meanwhile, Emeka Egbuka mirrors Pickens in the “Some Panic” category. Egbuka has posted 21.6 actual PPR points on 11 targets, aligning closely with his 23.01 expected points. The true roadblock is an ineffective Zac Robinson offense and sluggish play from Baker Mayfield, which capped Egbuka at five targets and 16 yards in Week 2 before a touchdown bailed out his fantasy box score.

The Takeaway for Week 3 Lineups

Panicking over box scores without examining route participation is a fast track to losing a fantasy league. Evaluate the underlying opportunities before making any rash moves this week.

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Are you holding tight on Loveland, or are you aggressively trying to trade away your struggling early-round picks? Let’s talk strategy in the comments below.