Far-Right Protest on The Hague Malieveld Dissolved After Violence Resulting in 24 Arrests

On September 19, 2026, the Dutch city of The Hague became the epicenter of intense civic unrest when a planned demonstration by the activist group Wij Zijn Het Volk on the Malieveld descended into open violence, resulting in 24 arrests and the deployment of riot police, mounted units, and a water cannon, according to reports from Omroep West.

The Malieveld Unrest and the Escalation of Violence

Approximately five hundred protesters gathered on the Malieveld on Saturday afternoon. Organizers had originally planned a march through the city center, but acting Mayor Richard de Mos prohibited the procession due to safety concerns, citing disturbances, violence against the police, and participants with face coverings.

Despite the restriction limiting the demonstration strictly to the Malieveld, the situation deteriorated rapidly shortly after the gathering began. According to on-the-ground reporting by NOS, objects rained down toward police lines even before the formal march could commence. Participants hurled heavy fireworks, flagpoles, and drink cans at officers, while others engaged in property destruction and utilized antisemitic slogans and gestures.

The atmosphere quickly grew toxic, defined by what journalists on the scene described as an acrid mix of cigarette smoke, alcohol fumes, and smoke bombs. Confronted with mounting aggression, the Mobiele Eenheid (Mobile Unit) intervened to restore public order, deploying a water cannon and police horses to clear the field, as detailed by AD.nl.

Emergency Orders and the Clear-ing of the City Center

As the violence persisted, acting Mayor de Mos exercised emergency powers, officially dissolving the demonstration and issuing a strict emergency ordinance (noodbevel). Under this directive, the Mobile Unit pushed the remaining demonstrators away from the Malieveld and toward Den Haag Centraal station.

During this sweep, officers subjected numerous participants to identity checks before allowing them to leave the area. The police force confirmed that 24 individuals were ultimately taken into custody for offenses including violating the emergency ordinance and possessing prohibited weapons. To prevent further clashes in the urban core, authorities temporarily sealed off access to the inner city and the Koningstunnel.

Concurrently, a smaller counter-demonstration titled “Tegen fascisme en voor inclusiviteit” (Against fascism and for inclusivity) unfolded at the Spuiplein, drawing roughly thirty participants. While this counter-protest remained largely peaceful, organizers proactively urged their attendees to steer clear of the central station area as the surrounding atmosphere turned increasingly grim.

Political Condemnation and Press Safety Concerns

The municipal and national leadership reacted with condemnation. Acting Mayor de Mos, Minister of the Interior Pieter Heerma, and Minister of Justice David van Weel publicly defended the police intervention while denouncing the violence, extremist rhetoric, and antisemitic expressions witnessed during the protest. Lawmakers from across the political spectrum echoed these sentiments, and the Dutch Police Union (Nederlandse Politiebond) called for criminal prosecution of the rioters.

Photo: politie.nl

The unrest also raised alarms regarding the safety of working press members. The national police force acknowledged that social media footage circulated showing a journalist pushed into the water during the security operations. Authorities confirmed they are communicating with the Dutch Association of Journalists (Nederlandse Vereniging van Journalisten, NVJ) regarding this incident, alongside reports of multiple reporters being harassed by demonstrators on-site.

Through collaborative safety initiatives such as PersVeilig—a joint venture involving the NVJ, the Chief Editors’ Society, the Openbaar Ministerie, and the police—authorities have reiterated that safeguarding the free press remains a priority, treating violence against reporters as a high-priority offense for tracking and prosecution.

Moving Forward After a Tumultuous Saturday

By mid-afternoon, around 15:00, relative calm had returned to the center of The Hague, though law enforcement maintained a visible, high-alert posture. The events on the Malieveld underscore a volatile tension surrounding public assembly and extremist mobilization in the Netherlands.

Far-right protest turns violent in The Hague | DW News

As investigators sift through digital evidence, CCTV footage, and police reports to identify further suspects, the city is left grappling with the immediate fallout of a Saturday that tested the limits of public order policing. How do you view the balance between protecting the constitutional right to protest and maintaining public safety against aggressive disruptions? Share your thoughts below.