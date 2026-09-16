Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood officially launches its high-octane new roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Designed as the park’s first high-speed, outdoor outdoor coaster, the multimillion-dollar attraction brings Universal’s multi-billion-dollar cinematic franchise to life with innovative 360-degree spinning ride vehicles.

The Bottom Line The Opening Date: Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift officially opens to guests at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 16, 2026.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift officially opens to guests at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 16, 2026. The Technology: The ride features a groundbreaking 360-degree rotation system designed to mimic the feeling of drifting cars from the films.

The ride features a groundbreaking 360-degree rotation system designed to mimic the feeling of drifting cars from the films. The Strategy: The coaster anchors Universal’s ongoing multi-year expansion strategy to drive year-round attendance and outpace traditional seasonal slumps in the Southern California theme park market.

Engineering the Slide: Inside Universal’s Newest E-Ticket Attraction Theme park expansions are rarely just about adding a new ride; they are calculated economic maneuvers designed to maximize per-capita spending and extend guest dwell times. Universal Studios Hollywood, operated by Comcast’s NBCUniversal division, has systematically transformed its upper and lower lots over the last decade. By trading static studio backlot tours for high-immersion intellectual property, the resort continues to rival neighboring properties like The Walt Disney Company’s Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Here is the kicker: unlike screen-based simulators that rely heavily on 3D glasses, Hollywood Drift leans into physical, kinetic thrills. The ride system utilizes specialized track engineering that allows individual ride vehicles to drift dynamically along the route, simulating the iconic street-racing physics of the Universal Pictures film series. It is a calculated bet that physical coasters still offer a stronger return on investment and guest satisfaction than digital screens alone.

Franchise Longevity and Theme Park Economics Bringing a crown-jewel cinematic property like Fast & Furious into the physical park space underscores Hollywood’s shifting monetization models. As box office revenues face unpredictable theatrical windows and streaming shifts the economics of home entertainment, physical studio parks remain exceptionally lucrative cash cows for major entertainment conglomerates. According to financial disclosures tracked by Variety, experiential tourism continues to offset fluctuations in traditional media distribution and linear television ad spends. Universal Studios Hollywood: Major Recent Attractions Attraction Name Associated IP Opening Era The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Harry Potter (Warner Bros./Universal) 2016 SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Nintendo 2023 Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Fast & Furious (Universal Pictures) 2026 But the math tells a different story regarding construction timelines and guest capacity. Building complex, patented ride systems inside a densely packed, multi-tiered working movie studio presents monumental logistical hurdles. Universal Creative engineers spent years testing the specialized drift dynamics to ensure high hourly rider capacity without sacrificing the visceral sensation promised to fans of Vin Diesel’s high-speed crew.