Fernando Tatis Jr. Statcast Analysis: Sinker Exit Velocity and Launch Angle

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 98.3 mph RBI single powers San Diego Padres past Miami Marlins

On September 18, 2026, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered a sharp, 98.3 mph RBI single against a 94.7 mph sinker, helping drive his club forward during a high-stakes stretch of the Major League Baseball season.

Inside the At-Bat: Statcast Data Reveals the Power Behind the Hit

The mechanics of the hit highlight the elite bat-to-ball skill that defines Tatis’s offensive profile. Facing a 94.7 mph sinker spinning at 2,154 rpm, the Padres star generated a blistering 98.3 mph exit velocity with a 14-degree launch angle. It is the kind of line-drive contact that leaves infielders flat-footed and instantly shifts momentum in a tight ballgame.

Across 152 games heading into the final fortnight of September, Tatis has notched 599 at-bats, collecting 171 hits, 23 home runs, and 79 RBIs while maintaining a solid .285 batting average and an .816 OPS.

San Diego’s Push Through the National League West

The Padres sit at 85-69, holding firm in the competitive landscape of the National League West as autumn approaches. Every single, walk, and defensive gem carries enormous weight for a roster fighting for maximum postseason positioning.

Tatis’s stat line reflects this evolution, boasting a 9.2% walk rate and a disciplined approach that forces pitchers to work deep into counts even when velocity spikes past 94 miles per hour.

The Final Stretch and What Lies Ahead for the Padres

With the regular season winding down, the focus in San Diego shifts entirely to health, execution, and momentum. The Padres have relied heavily on veterans like Tatis to shoulder the offensive load through grueling September series against divisional rivals and National League opponents alike.

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Can Tatis and the Padres carry this late-September surge deep into the October bracket? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on San Diego’s postseason outlook.