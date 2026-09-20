Flock Safety Offers Employee Buyouts Amid Customer Loss and Surveillance Backlash

Surveillance technology company Flock Safety offered voluntary buyouts to its roughly 1,500 employees on Friday to avoid layoffs, amid surging contract cancellations, widespread camera vandalism, and political blocks against its automated license plate reader network, according to internal company emails and reporting by WIRED.

The unfolding crisis at Flock marks a severe downturn for a venture-backed startup that closed a funding round in April at a valuation exceeding $8 billion, having raised about $1.2 billion in total venture capital since its founding in 2017. As local governments cancel contracts at three times the rate of the previous five years, the company faces severe revenue shortfalls and escalating hardware replacement expenses.

The Buyout Package and Internal Fallout

Flock framed the voluntary separation program in an internal email as a measure that provides “greater agency” for its workers and “treats employees with transparency, respect, and choice,” according to WIRED’s reporting. The company described the terms as the “most generous” in its history, roughly doubling previous severance offers.

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Employees who opt into the program can receive packages that include tens of thousands of dollars in cash, several months of healthcare coverage, and an extended window of up to two years to exercise stock options after leaving. Workers have until October 2 to apply for the buyout, with acceptance notifications slated for October 9 and departures finalized by October 29, though the company may retain certain staff members for an additional one to three months.

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People familiar with the situation indicate that a significant number of the workforce may take the exit package. This exodus is fueled by speculation that the startup might ultimately need to sell off parts or all of its business to survive, particularly as a wave of physical vandalism targeting its roadside cameras increases maintenance overhead.

“When you see enough of the vandalism targeting Flock cameras this year, you know the writing is on the wall that something has to change,” an anonymous source told WIRED.

CEO Garrett Langley addressed the toll on internal morale during an appearance on the All-In podcast last month. “Because you go on to X or you go on to Reddit and you go, why are people so mad at us when we’ve been doing the same thing for nine years? And why are they so mad at us for things we don’t do? And we just want people to be safe,” Langley stated.

Regulatory Roadblocks and Surging Cancellations

The financial pressure on Flock stems directly from a sharp rejection of its infrastructure by municipal and state governments. According to an advocacy group cited by Mashable, 93 city and county governments severed ties with Flock in August alone. Overall in 2026, roughly three times as many local governments have dropped the company compared to the preceding five years.

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State-level resistance has compounded these losses. The Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Department of Transportation stopped issuing permits for automated license plate readers along state roads. Following a funding freeze ordered by Governor Greg Abbott, hundreds of the state’s estimated 13,000 Flock cameras have been shut down. In Florida, the state’s Republican governor ordered the transportation department to remove the cameras from state roads, explicitly stating an aversion to building “a surveillance state.”

Meanwhile, software and data-sharing controversies have undermined client trust. In Syracuse, New York, an investigation by the nonprofit news site Central Current discovered that despite a contract stipulating license plate data would remain restricted to the local police department, external agencies accessed the data nearly 4.4 million times over roughly a year—a discrepancy police characterized as an accident.

The Syracuse contract also revealed that Flock retained the right to use municipal data even after agreements ended. When Syracuse attempted to switch to alternative hardware from Axon, Flock warned that the city might face dual-billing for both systems, leaving officials entangled in disputes over data retention and contractual penalties.

Expansion Beyond License Plate Readers

Even as its core hardware deployment faces regulatory contractions, Flock has pushed aggressively into advanced software capabilities. Recent product development includes AI-powered investigative tools designed to identify drivers, correlate patterns of movement to locate potential associates, and cross-reference police databases.

Flock Safety CEO DEFENDS AI surveillance cameras amid backlash

Analysis of Flock’s software and codebase by WIRED uncovered features that continuously parse camera feeds for individuals matching written textual descriptions, alongside potential architectural integrations with drones and supplementary third-party surveillance systems.

With an October 2 application deadline approaching for the company’s separation program, Flock’s immediate future hinges on how many employees accept the buyout and whether the firm can stabilize its municipal contracts amid a rapidly shifting regulatory landscape.