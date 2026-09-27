Florida State Defeats Central Arkansas 34-7

The Florida State football team secured a commanding 34-7 victory over Central Arkansas at Doak Campbell Stadium, pushing their overall record to 2-2 as the program continues its early-season campaign under head coach Mike Norvell. Saturday afternoon’s matchup saw the Seminoles rack up 417 yards of total offense, marking their third game this season clearing the 400-yard threshold. Meanwhile, the FSU defense clamped down hard, holding the Bears to a season-low seven points and improving Norvell’s record to 12-0 when conceding fewer than 10 points.

Florida State wasted no time establishing control on their home turf. Following a 39-yard kickoff return by junior wide receiver Micahi Danzy, the Seminoles needed just 31 seconds to find the end zone. Fifth-year quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with senior wide receiver Duce Robinson on the second play of the game for a 29-yard touchdown strike, setting an early 7-0 tone.

After forcing a turnover on downs, FSU manufactured a five-play, 57-yard drive. Key receptions from Danzy paved the way for a 15-yard run by sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah and a 26-yard scramble by Daniels, before Kromah punched it in from six yards out to double the lead.

Offensive Highlights and Milestone Streaks

The Seminoles maintained consistent pressure through the first three quarters, extending a notable program milestone. Having scored in every quarter across their first three outings, FSU kept that momentum alive by putting points on the board in each of the opening three frames against Central Arkansas. This streak of scoring in 15 straight quarters to begin a season stands as the program’s longest since the 1999 squad accomplished the same feat.

Sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs delivered a breakout performance, setting career highs with six receptions for 122 yards and capping his day with a touchdown. Daniels finished the afternoon completing 12 of 18 pass attempts for 224 yards and two scores, while also contributing 34 yards on the ground.

Ousmane Kromah spearheaded the rushing attack with 11 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns. With his opening score, Kromah etched his name in the record books as just the fifth Seminole since 1995 to register a rushing touchdown in each of the team’s first four games of a season.

Defensive Lockdown and Second-Half Control

Defensively, the Seminoles stifled any hopes of a Bears comeback. Junior defensive back CJ Richard Jr. anchored the unit with eight tackles, while sophomore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir chipped in with four tackles and 1.0 sack. After allowing Central Arkansas to find the end zone with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter—sending FSU into the locker room with a 24-7 advantage—the Seminole defense pitched a complete second-half shutout.

FSU added to its tally right out of the break when Daniels targeted Boggs for a 34-yard touchdown pass to cap an 80-yard opening possession of the third quarter. Fifth-year kicker Gabe Panikowski later added a 31-yard field goal, solidifying the final 34-7 scoreline.

Looking ahead, Florida State remains at Doak Campbell Stadium next Saturday to host Virginia for their second ACC contest of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with television coverage set for either ESPN2 or the ACC Network. We invite readers to share their thoughts on the Seminoles’ performance in the comments below.