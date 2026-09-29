Flu Vaccination Campaign Starts October 1 in Caraș-Severin

Starting October 1, 2026, the Public Health Directorate (DSP) in Caraș-Severin, Romania, launches its seasonal influenza vaccination campaign. Vaccines are distributed to family physicians and available in local pharmacies, with 100% and 50% state-subsidized options for eligible vulnerable groups to prevent severe complications before winter.
In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway
- Annual Update: The influenza vaccine must be administered every year because circulating virus strains change rapidly through a process called antigenic drift.
- Targeted Protection: This season’s state-acquired tetravalent vaccine protects against four distinct circulating strains of Influenza A and Influenza B.
- Access Pathways: Eligible high-risk groups receive fully or partially subsidized doses through their family physicians, while others can purchase doses directly from pharmacies.
How the Caraș-Severin Public Health Campaign Operates
The annual influenza immunization rollout in Caraș-Severin begins on October 1, 2026, coordinated by the local Public Health Directorate (DSP). Regional health authorities emphasize that immunization remains the primary defense against seasonal flu waves, which typically intensify with dropping temperatures and the return of children to school collectivities. Vaccines are distributed directly to family physicians across the county, allowing eligible patients to receive their inoculations quickly.
Patients seeking immunization can secure doses through local pharmacies or coordinate directly with their family doctors. The Ministry of Health has procured tetravalent vaccine formulations designed specifically to match the viral strains projected to circulate during the 2026–2027 season. Medical specialists recommend receiving the injection during October, noting that the human immune system requires approximately two weeks following inoculation to generate sufficient antibody titers for robust protection.
Tiered Subsidies and Eligibility Guidelines for 2026
Full, 100% subsidization applies to designated high-risk groups, including children aged 6 months to under 19 years, pregnant women, and adults aged 19 to 64 suffering from chronic medical conditions.
For adults aged 19 to 64, full compensation is granted to patients managing chronic cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, hepatic, or neurological pathologies. Metabolic conditions, oncological diseases, autoimmune disorders, congenital malformations, obesity, asplenia, HIV/AIDS infection, immunosuppression, and active transplant therapies also qualify patients for fully covered doses. Additionally, individuals aged 45 to 65 without pre-existing chronic conditions are eligible for a 50% subsidized vaccine purchase through the national program.
References
- Direcția de Sănătate Publică Caraș-Severin (DSP). Campaign announcements and regional distribution guidelines for the 2026-2027 influenza season.
- Ministry of Health, Romania. National vaccination program regulations and Order no. 3120/2023 regarding compensated pharmaceutical treatments.
- World Health Organization (WHO). Global epidemiological data and seasonal influenza surveillance reports.