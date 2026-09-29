Flu Vaccination Campaign Starts October 1 in Caraș-Severin

Starting October 1, 2026, the Public Health Directorate ( DSP) in Caraș-Severin, Romania , launches its seasonal influenza vaccination campaign. Vaccines are distributed to family physicians and available in local pharmacies, with 100% and 50% state-subsidized options for eligible vulnerable groups to prevent severe complications before winter.

How the Caraș-Severin Public Health Campaign Operates

The annual influenza immunization rollout in Caraș-Severin begins on October 1, 2026, coordinated by the local Public Health Directorate (DSP). Regional health authorities emphasize that immunization remains the primary defense against seasonal flu waves, which typically intensify with dropping temperatures and the return of children to school collectivities. Vaccines are distributed directly to family physicians across the county, allowing eligible patients to receive their inoculations quickly.

Patients seeking immunization can secure doses through local pharmacies or coordinate directly with their family doctors. The Ministry of Health has procured tetravalent vaccine formulations designed specifically to match the viral strains projected to circulate during the 2026–2027 season. Medical specialists recommend receiving the injection during October, noting that the human immune system requires approximately two weeks following inoculation to generate sufficient antibody titers for robust protection.