Football Ferns Safe After 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Panama

All members of the Football Ferns squad are safe in Panama following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country shortly before 7 am NZT, as reported. The team was scheduled to play a two-match series against Panama, with the opening fixture slated for Sunday.

Immediate Safety and Official Response

New Zealand Football confirmed via social media that players and staff weathered the tremors safely and are currently coordinating with match organizers and local authorities. The initial earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey, with its epicenter located about 10 kilometres southwest of the remote community of Pitaloza Arriba near Panama’s southern tip.

Back in New Zealand, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) assessed that the quake was unlikely to generate a tsunami affecting local shores. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted that 51 New Zealanders are registered as being in Panama, with no requests for assistance received so far.

Breaking: Video shows the moment magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Panama

Widespread Tremors and Infrastructure Impact Across Panama

The powerful seismic event rattled the entire country of approximately 4.5 million people, lasting for roughly a minute and sending thousands of residents rushing into the streets of Panama City. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino labeled the disaster a major event, noting that roads near the epicenter had completely collapsed.

Operational Resilience Amid Regional Seismicity

Metric / Event Detail Recorded Value / Status Primary Earthquake Magnitude 7.7 Focal Depth 10 to 12.6 kilometres Epicenter Proximity Near Pitaloza Arriba, southern Panama Panama Canal Status Operating normally (~90 vessels waiting) Football Ferns Status All players and staff safe and accounted for

Geoscientists noted that the tremor originated from the Azuero Sona Fault System, a network that occasionally releases accumulated tectonic stress. The event marks at least the fourth major Latin American earthquake surpassing magnitude 7.0 this year, following significant seismic activity in Venezuela in June and western Colombia in August.

Photo: NZ Herald