Former MoDOT Supervisor Indicted in $80K Fraud and Equipment Theft Scheme

Artemus Jamal Jackson, a 37-year-old former maintenance supervisor for the Missouri Department of Transportation in Normandy, Missouri, was indicted in U.S. District Court on four counts of mail fraud. Federal prosecutors state Jackson used state-issued credit cards for $50,000 in personal purchases and stole nearly $30,000 in agency equipment between December 2022 and July 2026.

The Bottom Line The Financial Scope: The federal indictment details approximately $50,000 in fraudulent personal credit card charges spanning 248 transactions, alongside $30,000 in stolen heavy machinery and utility assets.

The federal indictment details approximately $50,000 in fraudulent personal credit card charges spanning 248 transactions, alongside $30,000 in stolen heavy machinery and utility assets. The Scheme: The defendant allegedly altered vendor invoices, approved the transactions, and staged elaborate cover-ups, including abandoned equipment on interstate shoulders.

The defendant allegedly altered vendor invoices, approved the transactions, and staged elaborate cover-ups, including abandoned equipment on interstate shoulders. The Exposure: Each of the four mail fraud counts carries a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine reaching $250,000.

Anatomy of a State Procurement Breakdown

District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. According to court filings, Artemus Jamal “AJ” Jackson orchestrated a multi-year misuse of agency finances. Jackson, a resident of Florissant who began his tenure with the Missouri Department of Transportation in December 2013 and rose to maintenance supervisor on October 1, 2022, is accused of running an extensive procurement fraud operation until his termination on July 24, 2026.

Here is the math. Over a period stretching from December 2022 to July 2026, Jackson allegedly executed roughly 248 unauthorized transactions using state-issued lines of credit. Rather than purchasing materials required for regional roadway upkeep, the indictment asserts that the funds financed luxury and personal lifestyle items. These included watches, clothing, footwear, cologne, electronics, and specialized gear for private recreational vehicles such as a Yamaha Raptor ATV, a Suzuki motorcycle, and a GMC Sierra 1500 truck.

To keep the scheme hidden from internal audit controls, prosecutors state that Jackson systematically altered vendor invoices. He allegedly changed documentation to mimic legitimate transportation department expenditures, signed off on the paperwork himself, and submitted the falsified billing to his direct supervisor to trick the supervisor into believing that the purchases were legitimate.

Staged Thefts and Interstate Cover-Ups

Beyond plastic card fraud, the federal charges detail the physical theft of capital assets belonging to taxpayers. In May 2026, MoDOT took delivery of two newly purchased mowers costing $9,954 and $13,959 respectively at the Normandy maintenance facility. Within days, Jackson allegedly stole both machines and staged a physical break-in at the property to simulate an external burglary.

Fearing discovery, Jackson relocated the stolen mowers from a wooded hiding spot to the shoulder of Interstate 70 near Hanley Road. Attached to one machine was a handwritten sign declaring, “NORMANDY! MOWERS! MODOT!!!” Investigators state he then placed an anonymous call using a distorted voice, claiming an elected official had tipped him off about the equipment’s location.

Photo: stlpr.org

A similar pattern emerged regarding a 14-foot Big Tex trailer purchased in 2025 using $5,411 in agency funds. When questioned by investigators on May 28, 2026, Jackson initially claimed the asset sat secure in a Bellefontaine Neighbors storage yard. The next day, realizing the trail was closing in, he hitched the trailer to his personal truck and abandoned it across a lane of Missouri Highway 367 (Lewis and Clark Boulevard). Local police recovered the asset after surveillance video captured Jackson towing it to the blockaded roadway.

Summary of Alleged MoDOT Asset Misappropriation (2022–2026) Asset Category Estimated Value Mechanism of Misuse / Theft Personal Credit Card Purchases $50,000 248 unauthorized transactions for electronics, apparel, and ATV/truck accessories. Commercial Mowers (2 Units) $23,913 Stolen from Normandy facility; staged burglary; later abandoned on I-70. Big Tex Utility Trailer $5,411 Purchased in 2025; dumped on MO-367 to block traffic after questioning.

Institutional Oversight and Legal Exposure

The investigation was spearheaded by the United States Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General alongside the Missouri Department of Transportation Audits and Investigations Division, with direct cooperation from the Missouri State Auditor’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith is managing the prosecution.

Photo: justice.gov

The formal indictment levels four counts of mail fraud against Jackson. Each count carries a maximum statutory prison sentence of up to 20 years, alongside potential financial penalties of up to $250,000 per count. Legal experts emphasize that an indictment represents formal accusations rather than a definitive judgment of guilt, and the defendant retains the presumption of innocence under federal law until proven otherwise.

Market and Governance Implications

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.