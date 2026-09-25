Free IT and Computing Courses at City Colleges of Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago is launching a series of zero-cost, flexible continuing education courses in Information Technology and Computing, with in-person courses at Malcom X College, some possible through a subsidy from ICCB. Designed to equip Chicago residents with high-demand technical skills, the program addresses a critical labor market gap as enterprises accelerate their migration toward cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

The Bottom Line

Zero-Cost Accessibility: Tuition is fully covered for participants, removing financial entry barriers for workforce retraining.

Tuition is fully covered for participants, removing financial entry barriers for workforce retraining. Targeted Skill Alignment: The curriculum focuses directly on enterprise-grade platforms, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), alongside foundational cybersecurity.

The curriculum focuses directly on enterprise-grade platforms, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), alongside foundational cybersecurity. Schedule Optimization: Flexible evening and Saturday time slots are structured to accommodate working professionals and family commitments, with instruction hosted online via Zoom and in-person at Malcom X College.

Curriculum Structure and Certifications

The newly announced initiative is engineered to target specific technical bottlenecks in the current job market. As businesses transition toward cloud computing and digital infrastructure, basic computer knowledge and specialized technological skills have become essential requirements for the modern workforce.

The program delivers four distinct learning pathways:

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) – CE IT 1012: Focuses on foundational cloud concepts and Azure services, targeting direct preparation for the official AZ-900 certification exam. Delivered online via Zoom on Fridays from October 6 to November 17, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Class #28692).

Focuses on foundational cloud concepts and Azure services, targeting direct preparation for the official AZ-900 certification exam. Delivered online via Zoom on Fridays from October 6 to November 17, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Class #28692). AWS Academy Cloud Foundations – CE IT 1011: Explores cloud architecture, core Amazon Web Services, security protocols, and industry career pathways. Delivered online via Zoom on Thursday evenings from October 6 to December 8, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Class #38724).

Explores cloud architecture, core Amazon Web Services, security protocols, and industry career pathways. Delivered online via Zoom on Thursday evenings from October 6 to December 8, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Class #38724). Google Cybersecurity Certificate – CE IT 1016: Centers on foundational cybersecurity principles, data protection methodologies, and information security career opportunities. Delivered online via Zoom on Monday and Tuesday evenings, starting September 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Class #38878).

Centers on foundational cybersecurity principles, data protection methodologies, and information security career opportunities. Delivered online via Zoom on Monday and Tuesday evenings, starting September 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Class #38878). In-Person IT Fundamentals: Conducted on-site at Malcom X College to provide foundational technical training for residents.

Course Name Platform / Focus Delivery Method Schedule Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) Microsoft Azure Online (Zoom) Fridays, 10/6 – 11/17, 7:00–8:30 p.m. AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Amazon Web Services Online (Zoom) Thursdays, 10/6 – 12/8, 6:00–9:00 p.m. Google Cybersecurity Certificate Google Security Online (Zoom) Mondays & Tuesdays, starting 9/22, 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Enrollment Logistics and Capacity Constraints

While registration is currently open at zero cost to participants, spaces are limited. Administrative records indicate that late starts remain an option for select sessions.

Exactly four (4) plazas remain available for enrollment. Because some classes are possible through an ICCB subsidy, prospective students are encouraged to finalize documentation promptly to claim remaining open slots.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.