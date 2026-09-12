Free Wichita Car Show August 3rd Sponsored By QuikTrip

Car enthusiasts and families across the region are heading out for a community staple as the 20th Annual Car Show at McAdams Park welcomes visitors for an afternoon and evening of classic vehicles, custom builds, and automotive camaraderie. Scheduled to run from 4 PM to 10 PM on August 3rd in Wichita, Kansas, the landmark milestone event has drawn a diverse turnout of vehicle owners and spectators alike.

Organizers have structured the anniversary gathering to keep participation straightforward and accessible for everyone. There is no pre-registration required for participants, and admission for attendees is completely free. This open-door approach has turned the local park into a vibrant hub for car culture, bringing together everything from meticulously restored vintage cruisers to modern custom projects.

The milestone celebration is officially sponsored by QuikDrink—widely known locally as QuikTrip—ensuring broad community backing for the milestone gathering. With all show vehicles welcome to participate without entry fees or complicated paperwork, the park’s expansive grounds quickly filled with automotive history spanning multiple decades.

Two Decades of Automotive Tradition in Wichita

Reaching a 20-year milestone places the McAdams Park gathering among the enduring seasonal traditions for local gearheads. Over the years, the meetup has grown from a modest neighborhood gathering into a prominent regional showcase that highlights the dedication of regional car restorers and hobbyists.

The decision to maintain a free-entry policy has been central to the event’s longevity, allowing casual observers and passionate collectors to mingle without financial barriers. Families looking for weekend activities have joined automotive hobbyists walking the rows of parked vehicles to inspect custom paint jobs, polished chrome, and roaring engines.

Event organizers designed the late-afternoon-to-evening timeframe specifically to help participants beat the peak daytime heat while offering a comfortable atmosphere as the sun sets over the park. The steady flow of visitors underscores the lasting appeal of grassroots car shows in the Midwest.

What Attendees Need to Know

For those planning to catch the final hours of the anniversary showcase, here are the key details for the event:

Event: 20th Annual Car Show at McAdams Park

20th Annual Car Show at McAdams Park Date: August 3rd

August 3rd Time: 4 PM – 10 PM

4 PM – 10 PM Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Cost: Free show entry and free admission for spectators

Free show entry and free admission for spectators Registration: No registration required (all show vehicles welcome)

As the evening continues, participants and visitors are encouraged to share their favorite automotive finds on social media and connect with fellow enthusiasts on site. What is your favorite era of classic car design? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to share this story with fellow car lovers in the area.