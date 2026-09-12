French Athletes Just Miss Podium at Ultimate Championship in Budapest

During the opening night of the Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, French hammer thrower Yann Chaussinand and long jumper Hilary Kpatcha both secured fourth-place finishes.

The Thermal Challenge at the Budapest Stadium

World Athletics left few operational details to chance for the launch of the Ultimate Championship, engineering everything from the event’s distinct graphical identity to athlete qualification frameworks and a Thursday red-carpet gala. Yet, outdoor meteorology remains entirely unprogrammable.

That thermal deficit did not stop pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis from orchestrating another legendary duel against Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis. The Swedish world record holder cleared 6.20 meters, outpacing his runner-up by five centimeters. Behind the headline-grabbing vaulting metrics, however, the chill undeniably depressed output across multiple field disciplines.

Yann Chaussinand Navigates the Cold at the Hammer Circle

Adapting to the unseasonable drop in temperature, Yann Chaussinand of Clermont Auvergne Athlétisme bypassed standard singlet protocols. He deployed a tight-fitting, long-sleeved white technical t-shirt beneath his official French team jersey, paired with long red tights. The thermal mitigation strategy worked well enough to secure a remarkably stable opening sequence.

Chaussinand claimed a respectable fourth place in the men’s hammer throw with an initial mark of 78.36 meters. He proved unable to improve upon that opening vector during subsequent rotations. On a competition surface dyed striking black, Germany’s Merlin Hummel captured the victory and the accompanying winner’s purse of 150,000 dollars with a throw of 81.46 meters. Chaussinand exited Budapest with a payout of 25,000 dollars.

Hilary Kpatcha and the Fine Margins of the Long Jump Pit

Hilary Kpatcha matched her compatriot’s fourth-place standing in the women’s long jump. Displaying a minor rhythm deficit at the terminal phase of her runway approach—an indicator of an arduous season nearing its exhaustion point—the Birmingham European bronze medalist clung to the third position for much of the event.

Her strongest execution arrived on a second-round leap measured at 6.73 meters with a +1.1 wind reading. Italy’s Larissa Iapichino dominated the pit with a 6.90 meter jump (+0.6). Late in the rotation, Great Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers edged past Kpatcha on her fourth and final attempt, registering 6.78 meters (+0.9) to bump the French athlete off the podium.

Dense Competition Across Sprints and Jumps

The men’s pole vault final showcased elite depth. Beyond the Duplantis-Karalis showdown, five total athletes cleared 5.95 meters or higher. Baptiste Thiery, representing INSEP, cleared 5.80 meters on his initial attempt before stalling fifteen centimeters higher, finishing in sixth place.

Other French competitors faced tougher margins during Friday night’s qualifying heats. Just Kwaou-Mathey started strong in the 110-meter hurdles but lost momentum down the home stretch, missing the final by a mere two hundredths of a second. His 13.33-second clocking (+0.6) placed him fifth, just outside the required top-four advancement threshold. In the women’s high hurdles, Laeticia Bapté finished eighth in 12.96 seconds (+0.9). Muhammad Abdallah Kounta posted 45.53 seconds for eighth place in a blistering 400-meter heat that featured three sprinters breaking 44.30 seconds. Rénelle Lamote encountered heavy traffic, suffering two distinct physical contacts with competitors that relegated her to seventh in her 800-meter heat with a time of 2:01.45.

Financial & Standing Breakdown for Top French Finishers Yann Chaussinand: 4th place (Hammer Throw) — 78.36 m

4th place (Hammer Throw) — 78.36 m Hilary Kpatcha: 4th place (Long Jump) — 6.73 m

4th place (Long Jump) — 6.73 m Baptiste Thiery: 6th place (Pole Vault) — 5.80 m

6th place (Pole Vault) — 5.80 m Just Kwaou-Mathey: 5th place (110m Hurdles) — 13.33 seconds

As the Ultimate Championship moves forward, French track and field delegations continue hunting for that elusive initial top-three podium finish under the World Athletics banner, with athletes looking toward future rounds to convert competitive metrics into medals.