Futurama and Disenchantment Crossover: Creators Reveal Why the Gang Returned

Three years after its series finale, Matt Groening’s medieval fantasy comedy Disenchantment unexpectedly returned in a crossover episode with Futurama on Hulu. Cohen revealed that the revival fulfilled fan demand, resolved an unceremonious ending caused by a writers’ strike, and united shared animation talent from Rough Draft Studios.

When Disenchantment concluded its five-season run in September 2023, the characters were scattered across disparate locations. Princess Bean secured a happy ending with Mora, Elfo became the king of Dreamland alongside Miri, and Luci sacrificed his life before landing in Heaven. That definitive closure made the sudden crossover in Futurama Season 14—titled “A New New York Yankee in King Elfo’s Court”—a surprise for loyal viewers. Here is the kicker: the entire collaboration nearly didn’t happen due to production hurdles and scheduling chaos behind the scenes.

The Bottom Line

The Catalyst: Creators pointed to intense, lingering fan demand and an abrupt 2023 series finale that coincided with the writers’ strike, leaving the team unable to properly promote or say goodbye to the show.

Creators pointed to intense, lingering fan demand and an abrupt 2023 series finale that coincided with the writers’ strike, leaving the team unable to properly promote or say goodbye to the show. The Production Hurdle: Animators at Rough Draft Studios initially noted that Futurama lacked the resources for the painterly background lighting designed for Disenchantment .

Animators at Rough Draft Studios initially noted that lacked the resources for the painterly background lighting designed for . The Creative Loop: Written entirely by Josh Weinstein while Matt Groening evacuated his home during wildfires and recovered from COVID-19, the episode bridges science and time travel to unite the casts.

Why the Revival Happened Now

For the creative team behind both animated staples, the three-year gap since the Dreamland finale felt like unfinished business. According to Matt Groening, the final season dropped during the writers’ strike, preventing the cast and crew from doing promotional press or discussing the emotional wrap-up. “We weren’t allowed to talk about it, we couldn’t promote it, and so it went out, and we never got to wrap it up and talk about it,” Groening explained.

Josh Weinstein added that fan clamor played a major role in bringing Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), Elfo (Nat Faxon), and Luci (Eric André) back to screens, even if it was limited to a 20-minute time-travel romp. But the mechanics of getting there required overcoming distinct stylistic hurdles.

Production Challenges and Animation Realities

Bringing two distinct visual universes together is never simple, even when they share a master creator. David X. Cohen noted that the production logistics were unusual and complicated. Animators at Rough Draft Studios initially pointed out that Futurama lacked the dedicated resources required for the rich, painterly backgrounds and specialized lighting design that defined Disenchantment.

Eventually, the teams bridged the gap by relying on their shared history. With the exception of a few distinct voice actors, both shows utilize the same animation powerhouse and much of the same voice talent, allowing characters like Sorcerio to mirror the Professor in a medieval setting.

Show Title Original Run / Seasons Primary Network / Platform Key Cast / Talent Shared Futurama Hulu Billy West Disenchantment 5 Seasons Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, Eric André The Simpsons

Will Bean, Luci, and Elfo Return Again?

With the Futurama crossover now streaming on Hulu, fans are naturally wondering if Bean and her crew will make another permanent leap back to television. But the creators suggest this reunion was a special standalone treat rather than a backdoor pilot for a full revival.

Photo: yardbarker.com

Groening admitted that while they have more stories to tell in their daydreams, there are no plans to revive Disenchantment right now beyond this fantasy crossover. For now, streaming audiences can catch the time-travel shenanigans on Hulu, proving that some animated worlds are just too stubborn to stay dead. What did you think of the surprise Dreamland crossover? Jump into the comments below and let us know if you want to see a full triple-crossover with The Simpsons next.