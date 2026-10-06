Georgia vs. Auburn: Game Time Announced for Oct. 17

“It’s the next week in the SEC, guys,” Kirby Smart said. The Georgia football team will face the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Athens, Georgia, with broadcast coverage slated for either ABC, ESPN, or the SEC Network.

Television Network Decision Looms After Weekend

A final decision regarding the specific television network will be announced following Saturday’s slate of games.

Before welcoming Auburn to Sanford Stadium, Georgia plays No. 6 Alabama. That marquee showdown marks the first top-10 game of the season for the No. 2 Bulldogs and is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Auburn Enters Matchup Coming off a Bye Week

While Georgia battles one of the country’s elite programs, Auburn enters the matchup coming off a bye week.

This marks the second consecutive season that the Tigers have enjoyed a week off right before facing the Bulldogs. It is also the third straight year that Georgia plays Auburn immediately following the Alabama game.

That additional rest proved critical last season. Auburn raced out to an early 10-0 lead and threatened to build a 17-0 advantage in the first half before Georgia linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson forced a crucial goal-line fumble. The Bulldogs eventually rallied to secure a 20-10 victory.

Kirby Smart’s Dominant Record in the Series

Head coach Kirby Smart holds a 10-1 record against Auburn. He has won every matchup since taking over the program except for a 2017 loss, which Georgia subsequently avenged in the SEC championship game.

While games played at Auburn frequently test the Bulldogs, Auburn has not secured a victory in Athens since 2005.

Respecting the Opposition Under Alex Golesh

Despite historical trends favoring the home side, Smart recognizes the unique challenges posed by the Tigers, who are now led by Alex Golesh.

“Guess what? Week after that one, there’s another week. I mean, they’re all big. There’s not one that’s not big. This one’s big. Wasn’t big to y’all. It’s big to us because I have respect,” Smart said following Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.